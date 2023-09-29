In a recent Gartner report, 51% of HR leaders said they’re receiving more requests for support post pandemic, and 45% said it’s more difficult to handle demands, suggesting that HR are experiencing an unprecedented level of burnout. While HR looks after everyone else, who is looking after them?

In 2022, Forbes reported that a staggering 98% of HR practitioners were experiencing burnout. The pressures that HR faced over the pandemic can’t be forgotten, moving employees online and remote, and dealing with hiked resignations and mental health cases was an unparalleled task. While HR was also tasked with firing those employees who were losing their jobs or being put on furlough.

But the aftermath of this continues. There are still record high numbers of skills gaps, unemployment and poor mental health in workforces. With many firms attempting to scale back their expenditure, it's been up to these practitioners to balance the wants of executives and the needs of the workforce.

Yet, as HR takes on more responsibility than ever, they're risking their own mental health and wellbeing for the sake of everyone else. In a profession focused around serving others, it’s important for firms to acknowledge their HR teams and create safeguarding measures to protect them. It’s also crucial for HR Directors to be aware of burnout and stress amongst the members of their teams.

Despite encouraging employees to be aware of their stress levels and responsibilities at work, HR professionals clearly have trouble living by the rules they propose.

Bernat Ferraro, Co-Founder of HR SaaS company Factorial, highlights the mental health risk facing HR and how business leaders can help the safeguard the company’s backbone from burnout. He says: “Dealing with a barrage of employee requests, concerns, and personal matters on the daily can be extremely stressful and draining for HR leaders. The burden of these responsibilities, combined with their own personal and professional challenges, puts them at even greater risk of experiencing burnout than other departments. Inherently focused on aiding others, HR can often neglect their own health and well-being in the process.”

Primarily, the responsibility of looking after HR practitioners lies in the hands of business leaders and executives of the companies they work for. It’s up to these senior positions to make sure HR are happy, healthy and have a manageable workload.

“Business leaders must assume that responsibility and ensure that HR teams are treated well and have sufficient support systems available to them, to help safeguard mental and physical health,” Ferraro continues. “While workplace grievances will likely always exist, business leaders can help to make other parts of the HR role more enjoyable and stress-free. […] While companies can put everything in place to support HR, ultimately HR managers must put into practice all the advice they give those colleagues struggling with mental health, and ensure they are implementing firm work/life boundaries from day one in a new role.”

Ultimately, the primary responsibility for caring for HR practitioners lies in the hands of business leaders and company executives. They must ensure that HR teams are not just supported but thrive in a healthy work environment. It is incumbent upon senior leadership to recognise that, although workplace challenges are inevitable, there are measures that can be taken to alleviate the stressors in HR roles.

In sum, just as HR is the ambassador of self-care and wellbeing, they must practice what they preach. The burnout epidemic among HR professionals underscores the importance of looking after those who look after others. The role of HR is indispensable, and it is imperative that organisations prioritise the mental and physical well-being of their HR teams. By providing support, manageable workloads, and fostering a culture of work-life balance, business leaders can help safeguard the invaluable backbone of their organisations, ensuring that HR practitioners continue to excel in their mission to support employees and drive organisational success.