New research reveals UK as a top European country for work-life balance

Work-life balance is one of the biggest hot-button issues of the year.

For employees, it’s an issue that they’re willing to completely transform their careers to avoid. In fact, a massive 77% of employees in the UK have experienced burnout at least once in their current jobs.

As a result of experiencing the hardships that poor work-life balance makes standard, 57% of job-seekers say a poor work-life balance is a dealbreaker when they’re considering a new job.

Despite these worrying statistics, new data from the 2023 European Life-Work Balance Index, found that the United Kingdom is the seventh-best nation in Europe for balancing the demands of work and personal life. This number is perhaps higher than some would assume.

Conducted by Remote, the European Life-Work Balance Index evaluates the quality of work-life balance across the continent. Unlike previous editions, this year's study incorporates additional ranking factors, such as average working hours and LGBTQ+ inclusivity metrics, providing a more comprehensive picture of the life-work balance culture in each European country.

The nation secured its place in the top ten with an impressive score of 70.22 out of 100. Several key factors contributed to this ranking, including having universal healthcare, the widespread use of statutory maternity leave and strong performance in LGBTQ+ inclusivity metrics, promoting an inclusive work environment for all.

This year’s position represents a significant improvement in the UK's ranking, from 28th in 2022 to seventh in 2023.

While the United Kingdom has made commendable strides, Scandinavian countries like Norway, Denmark, and Iceland continue to lead the way in work-life balance. These nations prioritise the happiness and contentment of their citizens, offering generous statutory leave, healthcare systems, and LGBTQ+ inclusivity.

As burnout remains a pressing issue globally, employers and organisations are encouraged to prioritise their employees' health and wellbeing. Remote's European Life-Work Balance Index demonstrates that achieving a harmonious work-life balance is possible. It not only benefits individuals but also contributes to a happier, healthier, and more productive workforce.

1. Luxembourg – 85.26

Luxembourg ranks number one on the life-work balance index. The country performs well across all key metrics, particularly regarding statutory maternity leave (100% of the employee’s wage for 20 weeks) and statutory annual leave (37 days). With a happiness score of 7.4, Luxembourg is also one of the most content nations in Europe.

2. Spain – 78.63

Spain has a strong business culture geared towards putting home life before work when it counts. The nation has a universal government-funded healthcare system, as well as a significant minimum wage (the equivalent of $9.02/hr). This is particularly impressive given that Spain has a far larger population compared to other countries in the top ten.

3. France – 77.19

France is one of the larger European nations to make the top ten. A generous statutory annual leave allowance of 36 days, as well as a high minimum wage, are key factors in this nation's ranking.

4. Norway – 74.90

Norway’s culture is enshrined within its employment laws, and long working weeks are rare across all industries. The country does not have a standard minimum wage like many other European nations. Instead, Norway has a collective agreement among nine key industries that cover 70% of all workers. A happiness score of 7.37 makes Norway one of the most content populations inside Remote’s top ten.

5. Denmark – 74.62

Denmark is the happiest nation in Remote’s top 10, with a happiness index score of 7.64. Workers also receive 36 days of statutory annual leave on full pay, as well as 18 weeks of paid maternity leave (52% of base salary).

6. Netherlands – 70.95

From Amsterdam to Rotterdam, the Netherlands has a healthy commitment to life-work balance. The working culture is productive yet respectful, with a desirable average work week of 26.9 hours combined with a strong LGBTQ+ inclusivity score.

7. United Kingdom – 70.22

The United Kingdom enters the top ten at position seven after placing 28th in 2022. The UK’s improvement in ranking can partly be attributed to its universal government-funded healthcare system (NHS), long statutory maternity leave period (39 weeks), and strong LGBTQ+ inclusivity score.

8. Estonia – 70.21

Family is a key focus in Estonia, a culture that is illustrated through its high life-work balance score. Estonia’s 39 days of paid statutory leave is the most of any country in the top ten. Moreover, Estonia provides 20 weeks of statutory maternity leave paid at 100% of an individual's wage.

9. Slovenia – 68.68

Slovenia offers good statutory leave in return: 33 days of annual leave, 80% of your wage when on sick leave, and 15 weeks of maternity leave on full pay. While work flexibility is not regulated by law, Slovenia operates via collective agreements at a company level. The result? A majority of full-time workers and employees enjoy the ability to start and end their day according to personal requirements.

10. Iceland – 66.01

With a happiness index score of 7.56 (the third-highest score of the European countries), it is little wonder that Iceland has secured the final spot in the top ten. If that weren’t enough to earn its position, this Nordic nation boasts a universal government-funded healthcare system and a generous 38 days of statutory annual leave.