One in three hiding AI use from bosses, is this acceptable?

The workplace is undergoing a silent revolution. A recent survey of 2,000 individuals, undertaken by Add People, has unveiled a startling statistic: one in three workers admit to using AI tools without their managers' knowledge.

As ChatGPT and similar AI-powered applications gain immense popularity, reaching an astounding 100million daily users just two months after launch, the global workforce is left pondering the impact of these tools on their professional lives.

Despite evidence suggesting that AI could boost employee productivity by a substantial 66%, a significant 69% of workers have yet to incorporate AI into their daily tasks. This hesitance suggests that a broader education and awareness campaign about AI's potential benefits may be necessary across all industries.

Interestingly, the survey reveals a generational divide in perceptions of AI in the workplace. While 58% of respondents aged between 18 and 44 express openness to using AI, 66% of those aged 45 and above view AI as an unlikely addition to their job responsibilities. This discrepancy suggests that younger workers may be more willing to embrace AI-driven tools, possibly because they are more accustomed to technological innovations.

Trust, or rather the lack of it, emerges as a critical issue in AI adoption. A significant 40% of respondents express distrust in AI tools, with women being more sceptical than men. Women make up 66% of those who distrust AI, possibly due to lower confidence in the reliability of these tools. Older generations also exhibit higher levels of distrust, with 55% of respondents over 65 expressing scepticisms.

However, trust in AI is only one side of the ethical coin. The survey unveils a somewhat paradoxical situation – even as workers distrust AI, one in three is secretly using it. This discrepancy raises questions about the ethicality of such behaviour. Are workers justified in using AI tools clandestinely when their managers remain unaware of their activities?

Ultimately, it’s up to each business to set out their own policies for the use of AI. The data highlights that just one in ten workplaces currently have official AI policies in place, leaving the majority of workers to navigate usage without clear guidelines. This absence of regulation could contribute to heightened distrust of AI among employees.

The gender gap in AI usage disclosure is also noteworthy. Women are not only more likely to distrust AI but are also more inclined to keep their AI use hidden from their superiors. This divergence in behaviour may be linked to the perception that women are more vulnerable to AI-related job displacement.

While fears of AI taking millions of jobs may not be imminent, the uncertainty surrounding AI's impact on the workplace is undeniable. Many respondents believe that AI will have little influence on their working lives, and two in five express distrust in AI.

As the United Kingdom aspires to become a major player in the world of AI, there is an urgent need for a concerted effort to ensure that AI is effectively and ethically integrated into the workplace. Regulation, guided by a commitment to protect workers' welfare and job security, is crucial. A recent study found that 60% of people support AI regulation in the workplace, underscoring the importance of addressing these concerns.