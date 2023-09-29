Have you enjoyed this piece?

It’s about helping people develop emotional intelligence
Developing emotional intelligence is crucial. This involves recognising, understanding, and managing your own emotions while also being empathetic and sensitive to the emotions of others. Emotional intelligence helps you navigate workplace interactions effectively - so try to encourage open and honest communication in your workplace culture. This can create an environment where employees feel comfortable expressing their feelings, which can lead to better problem-solving and conflict resolution.
The balance between emotions and professionalism
While it's okay to show emotions, it's important to maintain professionalism – that fine line between letting the tears flow, or the anger dissipate, and our expectations of standards of behaviour at work. This means avoiding excessive emotional outbursts, personal attacks, or inappropriate displays of emotion that may disrupt the work environment. With that in mind, it might be that you need to make sure a situation that might lead to heightened emotions is conducted somewhere private, and that the people involved are given fair warning. We’re talking more about conversations around discipline, or redundancy, for example.
Emotions can play a really strong part in bonding and resolving workplace conflict. After all, they are often the surge of a feeling that needs to be dealt with or celebrated. When staff express feelings of anything from joy to distress, as an HR leader, be aware of expressing your feelings calmly and assertively can help address issues and find mutually acceptable solutions. When leaders model healthy emotional expression, it can encourage employees to do the same. Laura Greenwood adds: “The truth is, when we feel safe to express our feelings, in a considered, respectful way, we can use our emotional intelligence for the greater good, I believe. Including making us exceptional in our work.”
Are there ever times it's best to step away rather than share something if you're feeling emotional?
Laura Greenwood says: “When we do not feel safe to express our feelings, or they are met with judgement, this can lead us to internalise our experience and create more significant mental health and wellbeing struggles. It is a breeding ground for shame. I always say, share your vulnerability with those who have earnt the right to receive it, and when you have a sense of feeling safe to do so, within yourself, or the people around you. If anyone is ever feeling so emotional, so overwhelmed, so burnt out that it is affecting their ability to function within work, my advice is this is a major sign that a break and further support is needed. In whatever way is helpful and accessible for that individual. Share the emotion with someone you do feel safe to share this with, rather than pushing it down, only for it to come out in ways you do not want it to.”
