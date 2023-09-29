Have you enjoyed this piece?

Deep Dive

As an HR professional it is a given that you will encounter a lot of emotions from staff, whether they are the excited moments when someone is promoted, or tells you they are having a baby, to the tears of redundancy, or the anger when someone is facing discipline.

When you work with people, feelings are a part of the job. But managing them is a constant ebb and flow. For you as an HR leader or professional, it’s about managing emotions and how they manifest themselves – from tears or even tantrums to those who are less able to open up when you need them to.

It’s impossible for anyone to never show any emotion – it’s just what we do as humans. Even celebrities might cry during an interview – as happened with actor Stephen Graham recently.

Showing emotion at work used to be seen as a negative thing, with people hiding in the toilets and crying, for example, or heading off on their lunchbreak to have an angry stomp around a local park.

On a more serious note, emotions can manifest as physical behaviour, with people lashing out or damaging equipment.

So, is it ever ok to show emotion at work, and what can you, as an HR professional, do to manage it when it does happen?

Laura Greenwood, Psychotherapist and Maternal Mental Health Coach, shares her insight, saying: “We are all feeling human beings and sharing our vulnerability, our emotions, supports us to connect with others. Colleagues, managers, employers, customers, and clients. Connection is how workplaces can thrive. Feelings, emotions, have been given a bad reputation. Especially so called ‘bad’ emotions such as anger, envy, sadness, guilt. The truth is they are all there to serve a function. There are no good or bad emotions and when we learn how to safely feel and process them, they can actually be our superpower in work. When we consider ‘showing emotion’, we usually think of big emotional outbursts like acts of aggression or uncontrollable crying.”

“Absolutely, no one wants these experiences in work, especially the person experiencing them. However, this occurs when we do not feel able to or safe to, express our very normal emotions, which need to come out in some way. High emotional expression is usually a result of many repressed emotions, total overwhelm and burnout. All of which can occur when workplaces do not support the emotional wellbeing of their employees.”

While showing emotion in the workplace is generally considered acceptable and, in many cases, even beneficial. However, the key is to strike a balance between expressing your emotions appropriately and maintaining professionalism.

There are also legalities to consider when you work in HR – for example, if someone destroys property, or is verbally rude or abusive.

Remember that context matters

The appropriateness of displaying emotions depends on the context. Expressing joy, enthusiasm, and gratitude is generally acceptable and can foster positive workplace relationships. Conversely, anger or frustration should be managed carefully and expressed constructively rather than destructively.

It’s about helping people develop emotional intelligence Developing emotional intelligence is crucial. This involves recognising, understanding, and managing your own emotions while also being empathetic and sensitive to the emotions of others. Emotional intelligence helps you navigate workplace interactions effectively - so try to encourage open and honest communication in your workplace culture. This can create an environment where employees feel comfortable expressing their feelings, which can lead to better problem-solving and conflict resolution. The balance between emotions and professionalism While it's okay to show emotions, it's important to maintain professionalism – that fine line between letting the tears flow, or the anger dissipate, and our expectations of standards of behaviour at work. This means avoiding excessive emotional outbursts, personal attacks, or inappropriate displays of emotion that may disrupt the work environment. With that in mind, it might be that you need to make sure a situation that might lead to heightened emotions is conducted somewhere private, and that the people involved are given fair warning. We’re talking more about conversations around discipline, or redundancy, for example. Emotions can play a really strong part in bonding and resolving workplace conflict. After all, they are often the surge of a feeling that needs to be dealt with or celebrated. When staff express feelings of anything from joy to distress, as an HR leader, be aware of expressing your feelings calmly and assertively can help address issues and find mutually acceptable solutions. When leaders model healthy emotional expression, it can encourage employees to do the same. Laura Greenwood adds: “The truth is, when we feel safe to express our feelings, in a considered, respectful way, we can use our emotional intelligence for the greater good, I believe. Including making us exceptional in our work.”

Are there ever times it's best to step away rather than share something if you're feeling emotional?

Laura Greenwood says: “When we do not feel safe to express our feelings, or they are met with judgement, this can lead us to internalise our experience and create more significant mental health and wellbeing struggles. It is a breeding ground for shame. I always say, share your vulnerability with those who have earnt the right to receive it, and when you have a sense of feeling safe to do so, within yourself, or the people around you. If anyone is ever feeling so emotional, so overwhelmed, so burnt out that it is affecting their ability to function within work, my advice is this is a major sign that a break and further support is needed. In whatever way is helpful and accessible for that individual. Share the emotion with someone you do feel safe to share this with, rather than pushing it down, only for it to come out in ways you do not want it to.”