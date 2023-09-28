ChatGPT aids creative roles but hinders technical tasks, study finds

New research found that generative AI such as ChatGPT can either excel or decrease the performance of employees in a workforce, depending on how it's used.

The study, which was conducted by the Boston Consulting Group’s Henderson Institution, in collaboration with Harvard Business School and MIT, assessed the practical applications of using this technology in a professional context.

The research found how ChatGPT deals with assisting two different professional situations. The first centered around a creative process, where participants were asked to generate innovative product concepts, oversee product launches, and develop comprehensive marketing strategies. The second scenario centered on problem-solving, analysis of business challenges and evaluating performative metrics.

Study participants who incorporated ChatGPT into the creative tasks witnessed a notable 40% improvement in their performance compared to a group that did not utilise the AI tool. Conversely, when ChatGPT was introduced to support business problem-solving, performance exhibited a noticeable decline of 23%.

It was found that the technology aided tasks that involved creativity. However, when confronted with intricate problems involving quantitative and qualitative data analysis, the AI system demonstrated errors, leading to diminished performance.

Despite this, ChatGPT had a more pronounced impact on lower-performing participants, resulting in a substantial 43% enhancement in creative tasks, as opposed to a more modest 17% improvement among high-performing individuals.

Paradoxically, while the utilisation of generative AI in creative tasks enhanced performance, it simultaneously led to a 41% reduction in the diversity of thought, as ChatGPT tended to generate responses that were increasingly homogenous.

Francois Candelon, Global Director of BCG’s Henderson Institute, commented: “We're just scratching the surface of this revolution. And this is why it's fascinating to be a CHRO at the moment because you will be in a position to really lead on [human-AI interactions]. To experiment, to understand how it works, who I should hire, what capabilities I need over time, and so on. So it's a lot of work for CHROs.”

AI augmentation in the workplace

ChatGPT is being ushered into workforces already. Yet, this research shows that the technology isn’t beneficial to every type of role, or even every employee. It suggests that as it stands, generative AI isn’t actually as beneficial to workforces as we thought.

It also suggests that in terms of L&D, workers will need to be taught how to use this form of technology in the future, as it may not only be down to what it’s capable of, but also down to how workers use it.