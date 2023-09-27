Effort-reward imbalance linked to heart disease - how can HR help prevent this?

Whether it’s from a particularly busy week, or from learning a new skill, stress at work impacts everyone from time-to-time.

But a recent study, looking at the relationship between job strain and effort-reward imbalance (ERI) on developing coronary heart diseases (CHD) found that men have a significantly higher chance of having CHD due to work-related stress.

Effort-reward imbalance refers to a mismatch between high efforts spent at work and low rewards received, which often leads to increased stress and dissatisfaction within an employee. Employee stress and low levels of wellbeing are at an all-time high – the CIPD recently reported the highest level of sickness absence in ten years, resulting in employers being urged to make wellbeing a ‘shared responsibility’.

The study developed a framework which revealed that a worker who has a less demanding job, but more autonomy, experiences the least stress. Whereas ERI merges when the effort made by the worker isn’t compensated or rewarded enough, which can impact an employee’s health. In this case, male workers are most impacted.

The research, published in the paper Circulation: Cardiovascular Quality and Outcomes, revealed that roughly half of both men and women had low exposure to stress at work, while 22% were exposed to either ERI or job strain, and not both. Over 10% of women and 8% of men were exposed to both stress and ERI. Yet, the study found that men experienced a 49% increase in CHD when exposed to both an imbalance in effort-reward and stress.

The authors of the study said: "In this prospective cohort study, men exposed to job strain or ERI, separately and in combination, were at increased risk of CHD. Early interventions on these psychosocial stressors at work in men may be effective prevention strategies to reduce CHD burden."

How can we prevent ERI?

Employers can take several proactive steps to prevent effort-reward imbalances in the workplace, fostering a healthier and more productive environment for their employees.

First and foremost, it’s crucial for employers to establish transparent and fair compensation structures. This means ensuring that salaries, bonuses, and other rewards are aligned with the effort and contributions of each employee – regular salary reviews and benchmarking against industry standards can help in achieving this balance.

Moreover, employers should prioritise open and effective communication with their workforce. This includes providing clear expectations for job roles and responsibilities, discussing performance goals, and offering constructive feedback. When employees understand what is expected of them and how their efforts contribute to the organisation's success, they are more likely to perceive their rewards as fair.

Additionally, fostering a culture of recognition and appreciation can go a long way in preventing effort-reward imbalances. Employers should acknowledge and celebrate employees' achievements and hard work, whether through verbal praise, employee of the month programs, or small tokens of appreciation. Recognising employees not only boosts morale but also reinforces the idea that effort is valued and rewarded.

To further address this issue, employers can provide opportunities for skill development and career advancement. When employees see a path for growth within the organisation, they are more likely to perceive their efforts as investments in their future, making the current imbalances more tolerable.

Furthermore, promoting work-life balance is crucial. Encouraging employees to take breaks, use their vacation days, and prioritise their wellbeing helps prevent burnout, ensuring that the effort they invest in their work is sustainable and rewarding.

Flexible work arrangements, such as remote work options or flexible hours, can also help mitigate effort-reward imbalances. These accommodations show that employers respect their employees' personal lives and allow them to balance their responsibilities more effectively.

Lastly, employers should regularly solicit feedback from their employees through surveys, one-on-one discussions, or anonymous reporting mechanisms. This feedback can help identify potential issues related to effort-reward imbalances and enable employers to make necessary adjustments.

In conclusion, preventing effort-reward imbalances in the workplace requires a combination of fair compensation, transparent communication, recognition, opportunities for growth, work-life balance, flexibility, and feedback mechanisms. By addressing these aspects, employers can create a more equitable and motivating work environment that encourages employees to invest their efforts with confidence in fair and satisfying rewards. Leading to better wellbeing and lower cases of CHD.