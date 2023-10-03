You might also like

And then, of course, to those who want to pivot into this career. Degree or no degree, some want to learn as they go, which might mean they 'side-hustle' as an influencer. Is this a risk for companies? "Of course, as with anything, there are potential risks associated with people juggling influencer pursuits alongside their day job," shares Aisha Attah. "Some employers may not be receptive to employees participating in online content creation, and individuals might find themselves shifting their attention away from their professional responsibilities too early. However, in an era where content creation is becoming the norm for many people online, many workers view influencing as a part-time role or a supplementary source of income. This is a great perspective to have as it offers people more options and greater flexibility, particularly in times of economic uncertainty."
What if someone who works for you wants to become an influencer?
Short of a clause in their contract forbidding it, there is no way you are feasibly able to stop someone creating a social media account in their own time. It might be fashion, wellbeing, a home renovation or even their dog or cat, but if they want to load content with a view to becoming well known that is surely not an issue. The issue arises more when the influencing begins to cross over into the day-to-day work.
The simple way to see what your staff are doing on social media is to follow them. That's a laborious process at first, but just as much as they're entitled to start an account, you're entitled to follow it. It might be that it's of interest to you, too.
It might be that they are able to - and do - use their social media to share things that are relevant to your company, and give that kudos and reach to their audience. For example, if they share a post about a meeting, or a new initiative in your company.
“When employees are using work time to pursue a career as an influencer, it can be a challenging situation for HR to address," says Daisy Taylor. "Companies can benefit significantly from employees who have acquired key skills in content creation and social media."
Don't forget that it might also be that they are the ideal person for a career pivot into your social media department
Here are Taylor's three ways to manage staff who are keen to influence:
1. Open communication - Initiate a conversation with the employee to understand their perspective. Ask about their career aspirations and goals as an influencer and how they see it fitting in with their current job. This can help you gauge their commitment to their role within the organisation.
2. Assess the impact on work - Evaluate the impact of the employee's influencer activities on their job performance and responsibilities. If their social media activities are affecting their work negatively, discuss specific instances and concerns with them.
3. Clarify expectations - Clearly communicate your expectations regarding work priorities during work hours. Remind the employee of their contractual obligations to fulfil their job responsibilities and meet performance expectations.”
Using their skills
Finally, don't forget that it might also be that they are the ideal person for a career pivot into your social media department, adds Daisy Taylor: "Employees with content creation and social media skills can help enhance the company's brand presence online. They can create and share high-quality content that showcases the organisation's products, services, and values, ultimately boosting brand awareness and recognition.
"Leveraging employees with content creation skills can be a cost-effective way to generate marketing materials. It reduces the need to outsource content production or hire specialised agencies, potentially saving the company money."
