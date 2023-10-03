You might also like

Deep Dive

Influencing - not really a job? You might have thought so - until now. A university has launched a 'degree in influencing' and if that's got your eyebrows raised, hold on a moment.

The course is new, and begins in November 2023 - it's actually a Batchelor of Arts Content Creation and Social Media degree and is at the South East Technological University, in Ireland.

The course description reads: Do your family and friends complain about you being on your phone all the time? Well now is your chance to put all that screen time to good use by proving that you can have a successful and exciting career using your digital devices to connect with millions of people across the world.

It adds: Over the course of the programme you will learn to become an expert in social media theory and practice. You will enlarge your talent for connecting with people who are interested in what you have to say. We will help you professionalise your practice so that it transforms from hobby to career.

It makes 'influencing' sound like more than just messing about in videos on social media. For some companies, having influencers, social media managers and marketing experts on their teams is a must-have. You may well employ some or all of those roles.

But what about when staff feel like they'd like to be an influencer, or a social media success, but they're not in that type of role, and they begin to 'side-hustle'? While it's surely OK to have a social media account, when there is cross over, what needs to be addressed?

When someone who works in, say, a call centre, also wants to become a fashion influencer? Or, someone who works in accounts decides to try and start a side-hustle with their social media content about their mental health.

HR cannot ignore this job (of influencing) anymore as nowadays influencing involves a lot of strategic work and has the potential to earn a lot of money

There is a fine line between someone posting pictures of their home, pet, or fashion choices, and them running a business on the side of their day job.

HR manager, Daisy Taylor, at Absolute Digital Media explains: “Influencing is very different to what it was many years ago, as we have noticed a huge increase in individuals jumping into this career. HR cannot ignore this job anymore as nowadays influencing involves a lot of strategic work and has the potential to earn a lot of money. Following this, as the influencer market grows, so does the competition. Therefore, there are a few skills that influencers need to portray in order to boost their own brand and profile. Some of these are promotional and sales skills, being talkative, outgoing and able to handle negative feedback as well as positive due to the worldwide outreach.

First of all, is it possible to learn to be an influencer?

Aisha Attah is a Brand Marketing Executive at agency GottaBe! which works with influencers and counts brands such as Uber and Cath Kidston among clients. She says she does feel influencing is a skill to be learned. "Absolutely, influencing is a skill that can be learned over time. It's not just about being charismatic or having a large following but understanding your target audience, creating engaging content, and building authentic relationships with your following. We believe anyone can become an influencer with guidance, dedication, and a genuine passion for their niche. Although it may seem unusual, the concept of a university degree in influencing may not be as ridiculous as many might assume. A degree in influencing could offer valuable insights and skills that extend far beyond social media and influencer marketing.

And then, of course, to those who want to pivot into this career. Degree or no degree, some want to learn as they go, which might mean they 'side-hustle' as an influencer. Is this a risk for companies? "Of course, as with anything, there are potential risks associated with people juggling influencer pursuits alongside their day job," shares Aisha Attah. "Some employers may not be receptive to employees participating in online content creation, and individuals might find themselves shifting their attention away from their professional responsibilities too early. However, in an era where content creation is becoming the norm for many people online, many workers view influencing as a part-time role or a supplementary source of income. This is a great perspective to have as it offers people more options and greater flexibility, particularly in times of economic uncertainty." What if someone who works for you wants to become an influencer? Short of a clause in their contract forbidding it, there is no way you are feasibly able to stop someone creating a social media account in their own time. It might be fashion, wellbeing, a home renovation or even their dog or cat, but if they want to load content with a view to becoming well known that is surely not an issue. The issue arises more when the influencing begins to cross over into the day-to-day work. The simple way to see what your staff are doing on social media is to follow them. That's a laborious process at first, but just as much as they're entitled to start an account, you're entitled to follow it. It might be that it's of interest to you, too. It might be that they are able to - and do - use their social media to share things that are relevant to your company, and give that kudos and reach to their audience. For example, if they share a post about a meeting, or a new initiative in your company. “When employees are using work time to pursue a career as an influencer, it can be a challenging situation for HR to address," says Daisy Taylor. "Companies can benefit significantly from employees who have acquired key skills in content creation and social media."

Don't forget that it might also be that they are the ideal person for a career pivot into your social media department

Here are Taylor's three ways to manage staff who are keen to influence:

1. Open communication - Initiate a conversation with the employee to understand their perspective. Ask about their career aspirations and goals as an influencer and how they see it fitting in with their current job. This can help you gauge their commitment to their role within the organisation.

2. Assess the impact on work - Evaluate the impact of the employee's influencer activities on their job performance and responsibilities. If their social media activities are affecting their work negatively, discuss specific instances and concerns with them.

3. Clarify expectations - Clearly communicate your expectations regarding work priorities during work hours. Remind the employee of their contractual obligations to fulfil their job responsibilities and meet performance expectations.”

Using their skills

Finally, don't forget that it might also be that they are the ideal person for a career pivot into your social media department, adds Daisy Taylor: "Employees with content creation and social media skills can help enhance the company's brand presence online. They can create and share high-quality content that showcases the organisation's products, services, and values, ultimately boosting brand awareness and recognition.

"Leveraging employees with content creation skills can be a cost-effective way to generate marketing materials. It reduces the need to outsource content production or hire specialised agencies, potentially saving the company money."