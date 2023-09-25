Performance management is a broken process - here's how to fix it

Performance reviews have long been a staple in the workplace, designed to provide feedback, set expectations, and evaluate employee progress.

For the most part, this process makes perfect sense. Employers need to know that their workers are developing at a reasonable pace, and delivering what they employed to deliver, and workers have the opportunity to ensure they’re receiving the training and development that they need to succeed too.

However, in recent years, the traditional performance review process has come under scrutiny for its flaws and limitations. It seems that neither party are satisfied with the method or the outcome. Many employees find these reviews to be ineffective, demotivating, and lacking in meaningful insights, and almost nine in ten HR leaders believe the process does not give accurate information, according to SHRM data.

To address these issues, organisations are exploring innovative ways to enhance the performance review experience. Again, according to SHRM, 81% of HR leaders are currently making changes to performance management.

Flaws in the traditional performance review process

One of the key issues that professionals have with traditional annual or semi-annual performance reviews is that they often suffer from a time lag. If a conversation happens just once a quarter or even worse once a year, this isn’t an accurate depiction of where the employee is the vast majority of the time. A snapshot of just four conversations throughout a year isn’t enough information to gather an accurate picture.

Also, feedback is then provided long after the actions or behaviours being evaluated have occurred, and are almost guaranteed to be out of date if not immediately, then in the very near future. This delay drastically reduces the relevance and impact of the feedback, often leaving the employee with nothing but a negative experience to associate with their own development.

On the subject of feedback, conventional performance reviews tend to focus on past performance and often provide limited guidance for future improvement. Employees may receive vague or generic feedback that does not help them grow or develop in their roles.

This means that many organisations are treating performance reviews as isolated, backwards leaning events rather than part of a continuous and forward focussed feedback process. Regular check-ins and open communication between managers and employees are essential, but are often totally overlooked.

And then there’s the issue of bias. Traditional reviews can be susceptible to unconscious biases, leading to inconsistent evaluations. Biases related to gender, race, or first impressions can influence the outcomes of performance assessments.

Finally, and perhaps most fundamentally, in the traditional model managers often have the sole responsibility for evaluating employee performance. Employees are highly likely to not feel adequately involved in the process or empowered to share their own perspectives.

If employees don’t feel that their own input or context is vital to the process, it will forever be a bureaucratic procedure to them, rather than a chance to have a say in their own future.

How to improve performance management

We’ve explored the issues with the traditional process of providing performance management. It’s clear that the process is broken. However, there are ways to fix it. These solutions may change the narrative, or offer a process that doesn’t fit the traditional image of performance management, yet they’re almost guaranteed to be far more accurate and effective as a result.

Ongoing feedback

To address the issue of timeliness, organisations should establish a culture of continuous feedback. This means ditching the notion that performance is a once-or-twice a year discussion. Regular check-ins between managers and employees can replace or supplement annual reviews, allowing for real-time discussions of progress and development. This means conversations are relevant, positive and forward-looking, focussing on future opportunities and development, rather than the past.

Focus on development

Managers should be advised to shift the focus of performance reviews from mere evaluations to opportunities for growth and development. This is how you can turn the process from a demotivational one, to an aspirational one. HR should encourage managers to provide specific, actionable feedback and help employees set achievable goals. Then, future conversations can focus on these goals and how to get there.

Read more from us

Raise awareness of bias

Bias will always exist in a human-to-human interaction. However, being human-centric is vital for proper performance management to be effective. The conversation must be between manager and employee. So, organisations should provide training and resources to help managers recognise and mitigate unconscious biases in performance evaluations as much as is humanly possible. Even just being aware of the bias that exists can make a huge difference. This can lead to fairer and more equitable assessments.

Involve employees

Employees should always be empowered to take an active role in their performance reviews. HR should encourage self-assessments, goal-setting, and the opportunity to discuss career aspirations and challenges with managers. By leveraging performance management tools and software, employees can be constantly aware of the feedback being delivered, goal tracking, and have access to data-driven insights.