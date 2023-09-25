If the boss loves to party, is it an issue?

For many employers, gone are the days of in-office beer taps and bars, with many businesses encouraging moderation when it comes to alcohol, and setting out work parties that limit the possibility for issues to arise.

Earlier this year, the Chartered Management Institute (CMI) urged businesses to cut down on the amount of alcohol served at work events to limit the possibility of workers behaving inappropriately.

“Alcohol doesn’t need to be the main event,” said the CMI boss in response to poll findings that revealed a third of managers had witnessed inappropriate behaviour at staff events where alcohol consumption was present. This is important considering sexual harassment is the most common claim bought to employment tribunals following work or Christmas parties.

However, setting out limiting parameters is a lot harder to do when the boss of a company, or the manager of a team, likes to have a drink and is a bit of a party animal. As managers are the ambassadors of HR policy, a ‘party animal’ boss can often cause an air of pressure for employees in the team to ‘keep up’ with their manager in terms of their desire to get wrecked at every staff party or team drinks.

Sometimes this can manifest in more serious ways. A series of recent stories have highlighted a common issue amongst many workplaces, one that can often lead to an array of HR issues and broken policies. A series of allegations came out against the pop star Lizzo, that she would often force her dancers to go on nights out and encourage them to do things they often didn’t want to, such as touch a nude performer at the club.

While another story told the tale of a tech tycoon and former CEO of CS Disco, Kiwi Camara, who stepped down from his role after it was revealed he would encourage wild nights out with his employees, and allegedly attempted to force feed a female worker, telling her to “eat like an animal”.

Alcohol loosens lips and inhibitions, and this isn’t always a good thing in a professional environment, especially if people do or say things they wouldn’t have otherwise. The above examples are clearly extreme cases, but when a CEO or manager sets an expectation for drinking, this can put pressure on employees to drink to ‘fit in’, fearing their career might suffer as a result.

Drinking with colleagues can certainly be a way for teams to bond and build closer working relationships. This is true across a variety of cultures. However, if a manager is leading a culture of drinking, this can sometimes be exclusionary in that employees who don’t want to drink feel they might miss out on opportunities to bond with their manager.

Drinking and favouritism

Beyond a fear of missing out, a manager that encourages drinking can also lead to a natural favouritism arising. As if some team members are spending more quality time with leaders, bosses are more likely to warm to them.

As an HR practitioner, stopping favouritism amongst managers towards team members is essential to creating a fair and productive work environment. To combat this, it's crucial to establish transparent and well-defined performance evaluation criteria, ensuring that all team members understand how they are being assessed. Provide managers with training and awareness programs focused on recognising and mitigating biases, fostering self-awareness, and emphasizing the importance of fair treatment. Regular feedback mechanisms can also help balance assessments by involving peers, subordinates, and superiors in performance evaluations.

Additionally, a rotation of responsibilities and projects helps distribute opportunities more equitably, reducing the chances of favouritism. While implementing anonymous reporting channels for employees to voice concerns without fear of retaliation and conducting regular audits can identify and rectify instances of favouritism.

Read more from us

Also, encouraging a culture of moderation when it comes to alcohol consumption can help create an environment where favouritism isn’t enabled. This is especially important considering there are some obvious exclusionary factors to drinking, such as excluded workers from specific cultures where they don’t drink.

In sum, the evolving landscape of workplace culture has seen a shift away from excessive alcohol consumption and partying in the office, especially as workplace harassment cases have seen an increase. However, challenges persist when managers or leaders set a precedent for heavy drinking, potentially creating an atmosphere of pressure for team members to conform to these expectations.

Promoting a culture of moderation regarding alcohol consumption not only mitigates favouritism but also fosters inclusivity, accommodating diverse backgrounds and preferences. In the pursuit of a fair and productive work environment, these strategies collectively help curb the influence of excessive drinking and its associated favoritism, ensuring a more harmonious workplace for all.