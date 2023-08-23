2. Think about wins, not just perks

Deep Dive

Happiness at work is something everyone aspires to have and be, and HR are a huge part of that process. Whether it's about the day-to-day, long-term ideas, people or policy, it's important for everyone to try and be happier and nurture happiness in their teams and staff.

This week 25-29 Sept 2023 is International Week of Happiness at Work - a concept that is, of course, very subjective. What does happiness at work mean, and how does it vary for different people? For some, happiness is about flexible working, for others it's about pay. Some might feel happier when they are thanked often, while others might feel happier if they have more annual leave.

Experts agree it's not just about what HR provides, but employees, too. Matthew Phelan is co-founder of The Happiness Index, and says: "Happiness at work is a two way street that both employees and employers need to contribute to. It is also important to note that it is perfectly healthy and normal for happiness levels to fluctuate. Employee Happiness is not about employees being happy all the time. It is about understanding what drives employee happiness to help create a culture where employees can thrive. As well as defining happiness at work, there are many ways in which we can make changes."

Phelan, who has written a book on the subject, called The Happiness Index: Why Today's Employee Emotions Equal Tomorrow's Business Success, adds: Happiness at work is a positive underlying feeling about your work. The top 4 universal drivers of happiness are safety, freedom, acknowledgment and positive relationships. The key for managers is to provide for these universal needs but also understand that individual needs of your team members will differ from person to person."

With that in mind, here are seven key tips from experts on being happier at work, and nurturing happier staff, teams and workforce, too:

1. Create an inclusive workplace

"Happiness and job satisfaction is a key component to productivity and workplace well-being. It often comes from striking a balance between work and personal life, forging friendly ties at work, and finding roles that match our passions and talents. To help us feel valued and content, employers should create an inclusive, positive workplace, offer career growth opportunities, and really appreciate their employee's hard work. Albeit those working also have a part to play! They can boost their own happiness by embracing career development, seeking feedback, and taking time to create internal harmony by learning mindfulness and stress management tools."

Jessica Kelly, CEO Meet Your Mind and Corporate Wellness Coach

2. Think about wins, not just perks

"Happiness at work looks different for everyone as we are all unique in our values and ambitions. Ultimately, I find that people are happy at work when they are positive and excited about what they do and feel that they’re really making a difference. Happiness at work is found when work aligns with an individual’s values, making their career an important part of their lives, on a par with hobbies, friendships and family.

"Most people expect to be made happy by their work through perks, promotions and the like, but really happiness comes from within and people should take accountability on an individual level to find a role that aligns with their personal values and to bring a positive attitude to work. It’s important to celebrate the role of work in our lives. On a company level, we should highlight the difference that our business or team makes to the sector and celebrate the wins and people behind them. On a national or even global level, we should celebrate the role of work in giving purpose to our lives and empower people to view work as something to be celebrated as opposed to avoided. It’s also important to be self-aware, we can’t all be good at everything and realising this can encourage humility, leading to greater satisfaction. It is very hard to love work if you don’t enjoy your job. As happiness at work is all about the alignment between you and your job, you can’t simultaneously be happy at work yet unsatisfied in your job."

Liz Vilani, founder, #BeYourselfAtWork

3. Don't see happiness as a 'stand alone' emotion

"Happiness is a state of being, many people hold the belief it is a stand-alone emotion, it isn't. No one can be happy 100% of the time, it is not possible as humans we flow between different emotions and states continually. What we can do though is create a lifestyle that supports healthy holistic health and wellness. Not everyone has the career or job of their dreams, something that lights them up and gives them a purpose. These factors will surely help to make life flow easier if you are living your life purpose. Working for a company that doesn't value you or results in an unhealthy work-life balance will therefore reduce your capacity to hold a state of happiness. Good working conditions & boundaries are required. It is a company's responsibility to look after their employees' wellbeing.

"We are responsible for our own happiness, it is an inside job. Working on your inner self-worth, value, esteem & confidence will help you build peace and resilience so that you can cope better with external factors outside of your control. Creating happiness is unique for everyone but the main components to create it are gratitude, mindfulness, acceptance, compassion and positive psychology aspects. If a job is making you feel unhappy, open up communication as to what isn't going well for you."

Happiness Trainer RubySamYoungz

4. Try a happiness physical exercise "When I run happiness workshops, one of the things I love to share is just how much happiness has an impact on us physically. You can try this at home, best with a friend or colleague to help you. Stand (or sit if you can’t stand) and hold your arm out and get your friend to gently push down on your arm, while you resist them. You are not trying to hurt each other or allow the movement just gently resist each other. Next think of a sad thought and really feel that thought begin to become a feeling in your body and let your friend push on your hand as you try to resist. Then, shake the sad thought off and bring a thought of absolute joy and happiness into your mind and let the friend push on your hand as you try to resist. "Almost everyone will notice greater strength with the happy thought, but a strength that is ‘easy’ and a little bit flexible rather than a rigid and forceful strength. Go on try it. I’d love to hear how you get on! Bringing a happiness mindset to work – won’t just happen with one workshop, it takes an ethical and cultural shift for some organisations and sometimes its about starting small with the tasks that are easy to implement and that get everyone excited and motivated to be part of a new happiness mindset." Judy Claughton, coach at Balance Time 5. Be prepared to listen and change "Workload pressure – including tight deadlines, too much responsibility and lack of managerial support – is usually the cause for workplace stress. It’s quite possible that the managers of these disgruntled employees aren’t even aware of the issues, particularly if there is a culture of silence surrounding the topic. So, how about actively encouraging employee feedback and, where appropriate, implementing meaningful change? You could set up a working group of different representatives from across the business, as a channel for employees to share their thoughts. If employees don’t currently have the confidence to speak up, you could start with an anonymous survey or even a suggestion box. It's important to take the feedback on board, and really act on it - otherwise employees will lose faith in the exercise. Once the employees recognise their opinion matters – and start to see relevant change – they will feel more valued." Rebecca Mian, Head of Human Resources at Benenden Health

Employee Happiness is not about employees being happy all the time. It is about understanding what drives employee happiness to help create a culture where employees can thrive" Matthew Phelan, The Happiness Index

6. Consult the data

"HR can’t make people happy but they can play a major role in shaping an environment where employees feel engaged and happy. Employee Happiness data

can help HR create the right environment for happiness to flourish and for their people to thrive. Employee Happiness Insight should be used to help managers and HR make better decisions not to make decisions. Data is there to inform and help guide us and not provide paint by numbers advice."

Matthew Phelan, co-founder, The Happiness Index

7. Demonstrate career progression

"Employees have been found to leave their jobs solely due to lack of career progression. Nobody likes to feel stuck, under-stimulated and bored. Establishing a clear career pathway or development opportunities for each employee is one way to solve this problem. The employee is no longer disenfranchised, and the company gets a more skilled workforce. Win-win. Encourage all management to discuss with their team the options for growth and development within the business. Determine which avenues they’re interested in and devise a plan together. Traditional training can be expensive, but it’s not the only valuable form of upskilling. You could also discuss job shadowing, getting a mentor, project work or perhaps moving laterally within the company to broaden their experience."

Rebecca Mian, Head of Human Resources at Benenden Health