'Like Grindr staff, I lost my job after asking to work remotely'

It’s been more than two years since the UK’s final COVID lockdown ended. As the world tentatively began to ponder a return to pre-pandemic life, naturally lots of attention in the world of work turned to the future of remote and hybrid working.

Many employers have continued to embrace the hybrid and remote models to this day - taking advantage of a more geographically diverse talent pool, higher levels of employee wellbeing and lower rent costs.

But in recent months, many major firms have been ushering staff back into offices, and often with the threat of dismissal if they refuse or are unable to do so.

Meta, Zoom, IBM, Apple et all have all imposed new rules which demand employees to be in face-to-face work for the majority of their week.

And earlier this month, nearly half of Grindr’s employees quit their jobs after the company ended its remote work policy.

According to the Communications Workers of America (CWA), Grindr announced in August that U.S. employees would have to choose between relocating to one of several major cities where the firm had an office (such as New York, LA, San Francisco and Chicago) and attend the office at least twice a week - or quit.

It seems many Grindr staff weren’t willing to play ball - refusing to accept the company’s demand and simply walked away from their jobs with a severance package.

The CWA estimates that around 80 of Grindr’s 178 workers left the company since the ultimatum was issued.

Molly Johnson-Jones is the CEO and co-founder of flexible working platform Flexa. Like Grindr staff, her need to work remotely once cost her her employment.

In this piece with HR Grapevine, Molly says staff deserve more than to be blindsided by employers' decisions about where they should work. And companies need to be transparent about their policies - and stick to them - if they wish to survive in a world where flexible working is a must-have…

“I was fired for asking to work from home one day a week. So when Grindr presented its workforce with an ‘office or quit’ ultimatum earlier this month, and nearly half the dating app’s employees lost their jobs as a result, my heart ached. It ached because I can imagine how they must feel. But it also ached because the Grindr controversy goes to show how little has changed since my own experience.

“I’ve lived with an autoimmune condition since the age of 18, with symptoms including painful joint swelling which can make it difficult to walk, and severe itching which can make being in an office environment incredibly uncomfortable. My flare ups hit their worst whilst I was working in a demanding investment banking role and in the office 5 days a week. So I asked my employer at the time if I could work from home on the occasions that my symptoms flared up, roughly one day a week. Ten days later, I was asked to sign an NDA and told to leave before I even had a chance to collect my belongings.

“The Grindr case differs in that the fate of its staff wasn’t sealed by a flexible working request - it was sealed by a total switch in expectations and promises. The company was already operating a remote-first policy. So when their flexibility was snatched away and staff were asked to return to the office twice a week or quit, many were being asked to choose between their jobs or their homes.

“Anyone living beyond commuting distance of Grindr's offices - based in Chicago, Los Angeles, and San Francisco - faced having to uproot their life, leave behind support networks, and move across the country. For one employee, this would even have meant giving up access to gender-affirming surgery. Unsurprisingly, forced to choose between their jobs or their health, families and homes, almost half of Grindr’s workforce quit. It was this illusion of any real choice in the end which saw Grindr staff share a similar fate to my own.

“I thought we’d come a long way since I lost my own job. So it’s sad to realise just how easily flexible working gains made during the pandemic can be erased. For all of us who are reliant on flexible working or who have built our lives around it, the trend for return-to-office crackdowns - led by the likes of Grindr, Meta, Zoom and IBM - risks devastating consequences.

“Tons of workers now view flexible working as a must-have. And individuals who rely on flexible work due to health conditions (like myself), disabilities, and caring responsibilities risk finding themselves in particularly vulnerable positions if they join remote-first companies only to have this flexibility withdrawn. Clearly, staff deserve more than to be blindsided by the employers’ decisions about where they should work. But return-to-office mandates are bad for businesses, too.

“Employers who defend back-to-office mandates argue that it will boost productivity. In reality, different workers work best in different locations at different times, and levels of engagement and performance ultimately come down to the health and happiness of individual employees. Grindr staff who feel unable to resign amidst economic uncertainty, and instead sacrifice their needs, preferences, and potentially even their homes, are unlikely to be happy or healthy. It may not be long then before Grindr joins the 80% of bosses who come to regret return-to-office strategies.

“Without a doubt, changes to ways of working which come from the top and fail to consult staff on their working needs and preferences cause everyone to lose out. But this isn’t to say that every business can or should operate on a remote-first basis. The key is to find a style of work which accommodates both the needs of the business and people working there. This might look like a very traditional set up. Or, it might involve a combination of flexible working benefits and in-office time, whereby staff come into offices three days a week for example, but can choose to use local co-working spaces, pick their work-from-home days, and flex their hours to make commutes more manageable.

“As long as employers clearly communicate their offering - and consult staff on any changes - talent and businesses whose needs are a good match can find each other and thrive. This is my hope for ex-Grindr employees now. And I’m optimistic that their futures and the future of flexible working is bright.

“Plenty of employers recognise the value of flexible working and the diverse talent whom flexibility opens the door to. And with so many different ways of working now, and new kinds of flexible benefits evolving all the time, there should be a working environment out there for everyone.”