Is 'work-life balance' still relevant, or is the term outdated?

When we discuss harmonising work and personal life, there’s a simple term that encapsulates the debate – work-life balance.

It’s a phrase you, as a HR professional, probably know only too well. In fact, with burnout on the rise, mental health seemingly in crisis and workers forced to take time off due to the strains of working life, it’s probably a term that you’ve used yourself many, many times.

But is it the right term to truly encompass creating harmony between time spent working and time spent doing everything else? It may seem like a frustratingly inconsequential quibble, yet the words we use around our people are weighted, and in trying to embrace work-life balance, we may actually be getting our perceptions of this issue wrong. It may be that work-life balance doesn’t truly encapsulate our multifaceted lives and aspirations.

To work this out, we’re going to have to go backward a bit. The aftermath of the pandemic prompted the average worker to come to some pretty significant conclusions. Many people realised in this time that they’d been pushing themselves to exhaustion. It may have been losing a loved one or even becoming ill themselves that brought about the realisation that life is too short to compromise personal health and wellbeing for a job.

From our premium content

Regardless of where the realisation came from, many workers reassessed their priorities, leading to a growing desire for a healthier and more fulfilling existence. The end result was a push for work-life balance. This could mean working remotely, or changing hours to care for dependants, it could mean enforcing a hard stop time at the end of the day or even adopting the four-day working week. Work-life balance means many things to many people, however whilst this push for increased wellbeing was a positive, it still centred on the incorrect assumption that ‘work’ and ‘life’ are two separate things.

The crux of the issue lies in our societal tendency to equate success solely with our professional achievements. Tammy Whalen Blake, a career coach, recently told Metro that this skewed perspective has led us to overemphasise work as the measure of success, evident in common small talk questions like, "What do you do?" This fixation on work as the pinnacle of success not only places undue pressure on our careers but also creates an imbalance in our lives.

The term work-life balance itself implies that work is separate from life, yet equally important. In reality, our lives encompass various facets, including health, spirituality, family, hobbies, and personal growth. Therefore, striving to allocate the same amount of time, energy, and attention to each area leads to an imbalance.

Blake suggests an alternative approach: "life balance." This concept recognises the diversity of professionals’ lives, encompassing work, social connections, health, family, hobbies, and more. Life balance allows individuals to choose their priorities and adjust them according to different life stages. This flexibility empowers individuals to define their own standards of success.

Importantly, life balance offers a solution for those feeling stuck in their careers. By identifying areas that need improvement, individuals can focus on achieving balance in one aspect of life before moving on to others. This approach encourages self-awareness and a more holistic approach to personal development.

The historical roots of work-life balance can be traced back to the fight for the eight-hour workday in the early 20th century. It originally meant the ability to separate job tasks from personal life, allowing individuals to disconnect from work without guilt. However, the advent of ‘always-on’ tech in the eroded these boundaries. Even simply having a smartphone with access to work emails blurs the lines between work and personal life, perpetuating a culture of overwork.

Hustle culture became prevalent, with long working hours celebrated as a sign of commitment and excellence. However, the pandemic reshaped this outlook, especially with the rise of remote and hybrid work. The integration of personal lives into work routines prompted a renewed interest in separating the two spheres.

Instead of striving for equal time between work and life, workers now embrace work-life integration. This approach acknowledges the inseparability of the two and looks to create a harmonious relationship. Work-life balance is no longer a one-size-fits-all equation; it's about bending work around individual priorities, allowing for a balanced and fulfilling life.

Workers themselves are now defining what constitutes balance, emphasising its importance alongside financial stability. This is a fundamental rethink of wellbeing, and one that HR must recognise and encourage, if the workforce is ever to truly stamp out burnout. By fostering a culture that values personal well-being and individualised approaches to balance, companies can empower their workforce to thrive both professionally and personally.