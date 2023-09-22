As AI does the heavy lifting, we must ask ourselves if it will ruin our brains

A now-famous report from Goldman Sachs on the impact AI is likely to have on the working world revealed some eyebrow-raising facts.

The March 2023 study said that AI is capable of doing a quarter of the work currently done by humans, and this super-powerful technology could replace the equivalent of 300million jobs.

The research was met with concern from most, but many experts rushed to the defense of AI, saying that people shouldn’t fear the integration of it into the workplace, as it would serve to augment modern roles, as opposed to getting rid of jobs altogether. In this sense, the experts explained, AI would take on the ‘heavy lifting’ required of a role, leaving more ‘fun’ or creative tasks to humans.

In the HR Grapevine podcast, technology expert and influencer Bernard Marr suggests that AI will serve humans, making our everyday jobs easier, more efficient, and more accurate. He says: “We need to figure out how we can split our jobs into tasks that robots and AI can do effectively, and tasks that we can do effectively. I don’t think we will have millions of people unemployed because of AI; I’m seeing that most of our jobs will be changed by AI.”

If this is true, and AI is likely to supplement our jobs, taking on the most difficult aspects of it, we might be on a path to increased levels of ‘digital dementia’ in the workforce. ‘Digital dementia’ is a phrase used to describe decreased cognitive function as a result of an excessive amount of technology use. It’s typically used to describe the use of social media and screen time we currently partake in, which can lead to diminishing attention spans and a deterioration in brain function.

Should we be scared?

Studies already suggest that increased screen time, including the use of smartphones, laptops, and other forms of tech, increases the likelihood of dementia and Alzheimer's. Yet, this research is based on the idea that chronic sensory stimulation from excessive screen exposure increases the risk of these cognitive disorders and doesn’t draw on the ability of technology like AI to change the way we think or organise our thoughts.

The integration of AI into work doesn’t necessarily mean more screen time, but as many of us might have already experienced, it is altering the way we work and push ourselves cognitively. For example, many of us are likely to have used generative AI, such as Chat GPT.

Now, at the click of a few buttons, workers can ask Chat GPT to do something it might have taken them hours to do. But AI doesn’t just offer time-saving benefits. One aspect that’s often missed from discourse is the ability of AI to bypass all the things relevant for work and research, including cognitive decision-making and analysis, and instead presents workers with the finished package. If workers no longer need to put in the mental legwork to get to the end result they want, the implications this can have on a population are worthy of attention.

Janice Burns, Chief Transformation Officer at Degreed, says cognitive laziness can have a significant impact, and young people may be at risk of this the most. She says: “The majority of people will have their roles altered. AI will change the skills needed in certain roles, and it will eliminate a handful, but primarily people will be left behind if they lack the ability to work with AI and Chat GPT. Collaborating with technology is crucial.

“Long-term, I do worry about what human capabilities may get lost in the AI gold rush. Especially among the younger generation that are using AI during their fundamental learning years. We cannot be certain what skills they will lose or gain through using tools like Chat GPT for essay creation. It's like the old skill of writing in cursive.

“Those younger than their mid-thirties likely never had to practice this skill at school, so they cannot write in cursive and they cannot read it. AI may do the same thing for our abilities to create first drafts, manually research a topic, and more. As we explore the potential of AI, it's essential to keep a watch on the human abilities we don't want to lose in the next decade. We need to keep practicing those skills, even though AI makes it easier for us to simply click and submit."

In sum, there’s minimal to no research or discourse about the cognitive impact the use of AI will have on us. Current research only touches on the use of excessive screen time on our minds and not the use of work-enhancing technologies that will make our jobs and lives ‘easier’. This ease might seem helpful to begin with but is likely to dramatically alter the way we learn, think, and push our minds. Only with a purposeful awareness of this, as we integrate AI into our lives more, can we protect ourselves from its potential threats.