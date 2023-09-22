Alison Hammond is the newest Bake Off host and there's plenty HR can learn

As the Great British Bake Off returns to screens, there's a new face in the presenting line up: Alison Hammond.

She's not the only new recruit - as always, there are 12 bakers lining up to try and be crowned Star Baker each week. That's a total of 13 new 'hires' - and the very thought might make you shudder. After all, onboarding a new member of staff is a crucial process that sets the tone for their entire experience at your organization. Effective onboarding can lead to higher job satisfaction, faster productivity, and stronger retention rates.

Alison Hammond first gained national recognition when she appeared as a contestant on the UK reality TV show "Big Brother" in 2002. Her charismatic and outgoing personality endeared her to viewers. Her career took off after her appearance on "Big Brother." She became a regular contributor and presenter on the popular ITV daytime show "This Morning." Her segments, often featuring celebrity interviews and humorous skits, made her a beloved figure on the show.

She's no stranger to a reality show, and has taken part in "I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!" in 2010 and "Strictly Come Dancing" in 2014 as well as Big Brother. She's appeared in panto - surely a key skill for the fun and nonsense of the Bake Off tent.

While she'll be having her 'first day' at work in front of TV cameras, for many staff the first day might even be remote. Onboarding new staff begins once a job offer is made, and there are many things you can do to make the process smooth for them and you, as well as for the rest of the team:

Plan Ahead: Start the onboarding process before the employee's first day by preparing all necessary paperwork, equipment, and access to systems. You need to create a welcoming environment, with welcome one to ones, and plenty of resources and information for the new recruit(s). Arrange for a warm welcome, including a brief tour of the office and introductions to team members if you're working on site.

Prepare a clear onboarding package: This includes all necessary forms, policies, and guidelines. Clearly explain company policies, procedures, and expectations. You can send this in advance, which can always be helpful, but be mindful not to overwhelm them before they even begin. Onboarding is a continual process, not a one-off moment. Explain the employee's benefits package, including health insurance, retirement plans, and any other perks. Assist with any necessary paperwork related to benefits and payroll.

Assign a Mentor or Buddy: Finding an experienced employee to serve as a mentor or buddy will help the new hire acclimate to the company culture and answer questions. It's important to recognise that each new employee is unique, and match them with a person who they'll be able to open up to.

Training and Development: Offer training sessions that cover job-specific skills and responsibilities. Include opportunities for professional development and growth within the company.

Communication is key - don't forget it! Maintain open lines of communication with the new employee. Encourage them to ask questions and provide feedback, and schedule regular check-ins to assess their progress and address any concerns. It's your job to help the new employee understand and embrace the company culture, values, and mission. Include them in team-building activities and social events.

Feedback and Evaluation: Set clear performance expectations and provide regular feedback on their work. Conduct performance evaluations at defined intervals to discuss strengths, areas for improvement, and career goals.

Technology and Tools: Ensure that the new employee has all the necessary technology, tools, and access to systems they need to perform their job effectively. Compliance and Safety: Train the new employee on safety protocols and compliance requirements relevant to their role. Ensure that they understand and adhere to any legal or industry-specific regulations.

Follow Up and Continuous Improvement: After the initial onboarding period, seek feedback from the new employee about their onboarding experience. Use this feedback to continually improve the onboarding process for future hires.