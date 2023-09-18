You might also like

How does one become a CEO? A simple Google search of this question will garner various articles promising the ‘secrets’ to getting to the top of the C-suite.



And whilst these ‘hacks’ to getting to the top may help a budding would-be executive climb the ladder, the truth is that each path to the top is extremely different, and each comes with its own caveats and challenges that many wouldn’t dream of facing.

To step back from this question for just a minute, a bigger question looms. Why? Why would you want to take on the most stressful and burdened position within any company? Times are tough for most businesses.

PwC data suggests that 39% of CEOs believe that their business will not be economically viable within a decade on current trajectories. That’s a lot of change management, tough decision-making and, more than likely, innumerable sleepless nights.

In short, it’s a tough job taking the top spot, and very few people are suited to the sheer levels of stress that they’ll be inevitably put under.

As Kevin Ellis, Chairman and Senior Partner, PwC UK, says: “Businesses have already undergone massive change this decade, with hybrid working and cloud computing among the big shifts. But this is the tip of the iceberg - many CEOs believe their current business models are unsustainable and this means more change ahead.

“This isn’t about tinkering but fundamental changes requiring big investment in people, skills and technology. It’s imperative businesses are focused on making the changes needed, despite challenges including inflation and skills shortages which could be overwhelming,” he adds.

So, zooming back in on our initial question, some of the universally-required skills seem to be agility, the ability to handle extreme stress and still perform, and an understanding of the market. Of course, there’s one huge element that’s not mentioned here, and that is, throughout all of the unknowns, there is one constant – your people and your culture.

People and culture have the ability to define the success or failure of a CEO, and this is something that Ellis knows only too well. “CEOs should recognise that future success is very much contingent on their people and they need to protect this commodity, particularly in a tight labour market.”

And whilst any competent chief can take a CEO position and be confident that they’re capable of being agile or managing stress, truly coming to understand their people and culture is a time-consuming task that requires emotional intelligence and a genuine passion for wellbeing.

It's for this reason that recently, the career trajectory of Pano Christou went viral on LinkedIn, gaining hundreds of likes and comments from professionals across the globe. For the past four years, Christou has held the position of CEO at popular food chain Pret A Manger.

Christou wasn’t an outside hire. In fact, he took the role from his previous position as Chief Operating Officer. And, he took that role from his previous position as UK Managing Director. The list goes on; in fact, Christou has held a total of ten different roles at Pret A Manger. His first, all the way back in October of 2000, was an assistant manager to a single branch.

In short, over the past 23 years, Christou has risen from one of the lowest positions within the company, in terms of seniority, to the highest.

So why has Christou’s career caused such a stir? Because in many ways, he’s the ideal person to lead the company. He knows exactly what it’s like to be on the front line of the business, dealing with customers and working with the quirks of the business.

His long and storied 23-year career at Pret A Manger has seen him slowly rise through the ranks, understanding fundamentally every step of the way how the senior leadership team affects every aspect of the business, its people and its culture. This, in such an unstable time, is a huge benefit to the business.

What’s more, Christou’s journey proves something to the average worker – if you have the determination and the willingness to learn and prove yourself, you can quite literally become the CEO. And it’s for these reasons that Christou’s career path is being celebrated.