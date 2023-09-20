From fun police to 'head of vibe' - how is the HR function changing?

The Human Resources function has seen some significant shifts.

Emerging in the early 1900s, HR has always been the first port of call for any internal business crisis, but the function is often overlooked as an integral aspect of business success.

Out of all departments, HR is one of the most stereotyped. Historically dubbed ‘the fun police’, HR has been labelled the company buzz kill, mostly because they are made responsible for upholding company policies. To some, the function has existed to serve the agenda of the organisation over the employees in it. But whether spectators like it or not, this perception is changing. And with the emergence of HR-focused technology, the overall function is altering rapidly, as AI threatens the role altogether.

A female-lead function

One unique aspect of HR is its female-dominated characteristic. According to Namely’s HR Careers Report, 71% of those in the industry are women. But why is this? Beyond the implementation of policies and the law, over time the HR has departed from the stereotype of serving primarily the business to serving employees as one of its most important functions.

With this, an emphasis on emotional-driven and caring qualities became essential to anyone wanting to go into HR. Women are considered to have a better EI (emotional intelligence) score than their male peers. As emotional intelligence, and an ability to adapt and be sociable with a variety of different actors, is crucial to the function, women generally gravitate towards HR more, and are more likely to fill these positions.

From a historical perspective, women dominated the HR space in the 19th Century as they were seen as the primary caregivers at home, and therefore were stereotyped to fit these kinds of roles in the professional world. This is another reason why women also typically dominate teaching and secretary roles.

What does the role require today?

Compliance with laws and regulations, recruitment, and addressing employee grievances has become only the tip of the iceberg in the responsibilities of Human Resources practitioners. One thing that truly stands out about the function is how dynamic it is, with practitioners often needing to traverse between the role of a therapist, lawyer and leader.

“The modern People/HR team are a cross between ghostbusters, emergency services and utilities, says Beth Samson, People Director at Investors in People. “I’ve never been prouder to be working in HR (or more challenged at the same time). As a function, what makes us special is the complexity of our roles combined with the navigation we do in the murky grey areas between rules and policies, and what is morally and commercially right.

“As an example, we need skills in managing organisational change, understanding legal risks, maintaining professional standards, safeguarding the organisations moral compass, championing wellbeing and ED&I, plus supporting the healthy motion of people through progression, development and recruiting in (and exiting at times).”

A unique aspect of the HR role, and potentially its defining feature, is its function as the company go-between, connecting the ambitions of executives and the needs of employees. But ‘HR’ isn’t a stagnant role and differs depending on the company its operating within.

Kate Palmer, HR Advice and Consultancy Director for Peninsula shares her perspective: “Depending upon the role of HR within the company, the skills they may require will likely differ and could be wide-ranging. HR might be involved in leadership decisions which have direct or indirect implications for employees.

“HR will possibly be able to advise on whether such decisions are legal or not, and what level or risk they pose to the company from an employment law perspective. However, HR can also be a voice for employees and as the name suggests put the “human” side across to leaders.

“Consequently, strong technical knowledge and the ability to hold their own in such situations are arguably key skills.

“HR are usually also involved in procedures such as disciplinaries and grievances and can often be required to have difficult conversations, as such, sensitivity, communication, and negotiation are also likely important skills to have.”

What is the future of HR?

The HR role has changed a lot over the years and is only going to continue to alter. With the integration of AI into HR, and the world of work changing in unprecedented ways, practitioners in the field have more responsibility than ever.

Beth Samson says this responsibility could have a detrimental impact on the HR people of the future. She says: “As I presented recently at the CIPD Festival of Work, our skillset as HR professionals makes us perfectly placed to lead businesses of the future, particularly when it comes to developing corporate ESG agendas, which require our superpowers of influencing stakeholders, reporting on complex ‘fuzzy’ metrics and balancing necessary change with risk management.

“Perhaps most important of all for the modern people professional though, is how they look after their own wellbeing as the pace of work continues to increase. Recent CIPD research has shown 1 in 3 HR professionals in the UK say work negatively impacts their wellbeing, and 80% feel burned out. Unless we are able to foster the care for ourselves that we give to our organisations, we may never realise the potential we have to influence the businesses of tomorrow.”

In sum

The HR function is an incredibly important yet often overlooked aspect of a business. Over the years, the sector has morphed into encompassing a more people-focused job role. HR practitioners must know a lot about a lot, whether it’s employment laws, recruitment, wellbeing, policies, or leadership – this role is truly one of the most dynamic and all-encompassing in an organisation.

But this doesn’t come without its challenges. Increasingly, HR is feeling the brunt of the varied responsibility, and little credit, the role often embodies. That’s why HR of the future will need to be aware of this growing responsibility and need to manage the wellbeing of not only the people around them, but themselves.