You might also like

It sounds like wellbeing is really important to you that really stands out - What does wellbeing mean to you?

Well, we talk about well-being under three lenses, physical, emotional and financial. And clearly the three are inextricably linked. It’s really important that you do see them as linked and all-impacting. We do an awful lot of work and actually have done so much more work since COVID, we’ve put lots of emphasis certainly in the early stages on mental wellbeing and have lots of people trained in our business in mental health first aid, and mental health and wellbeing buddies. All of our store coaches and Deputy store coaches are trained, and we have well being meetings with our colleagues twice a year where we just talk about their well being.

In the last year, we've put an awful lot of emphasis on financial well being because of the cost of living crisis. For example, I do a video every month with hints and tips that all of our colleagues can watch. And it might be specific benefits we're doing, it might be highlighting our colleague support funds where we provide help for colleauges in need. This year we’ll spend about £350,000 on helping colleagues in need. It may well be their boiler is broken, and they've got no way of doing it, they can't afford their kid’s uniform, it might be their mother's died, and they can't afford a funeral. And we will help them at that time of need.

And the other thing we do is that we allow our colleagues to access their pay when they want, called salary advance, they can access their pay as they need it during the month. So they don't have to wait for the cycle. We’re connected to the retail trust, too, which is great. In COVID, we got really close to people's physical well being because we understood more about whether they had specific needs at that time. When we reopened stores, those people who had particular health needs, we put them on furlough for longer periods of time to ensure that they were safe. And then when it was really a desperate time, other members of that team would go and visit them and take their medicines or take their shopping. Our stores are like a family, there’s a real camaraderie.