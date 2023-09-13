A new phrase characterising a type of performative inclusion

We all know the phrase ‘talk the talk, walk the walk’ to describe someone backing their words with actions.

In a professional landscape characterised by purpose and meaning now more than ever, it’s become increasingly crucial for employers to back up their promises with meaningful action. This is to have a consistent brand, but to also appeal to a progressively principled workforce.

This is especially true for Gen Z, who will be over 27% of the UK workforce by 2025. Research shows that a company’s brand and purpose are some of the most important things to this group when choosing who to work for. As a result, firms need to make sure they're doing what they say they are, and not just paying lip-service.

But many companies, despite having pure intentions, end up ‘lip syncing’ the purpose-driven acts they claim to feel passionately about. What is 'lip syncing' in this context? Just as someone mimes the lyrics to words when lip syncing a song, so too do businesses when they do or talk progressively without making meaningful or systemic change in their organisation – they're miming the lyrics to songs without actually singing the words.

But it doesn’t just stop there. A defining aspect of ‘lip syncing’ is companies claiming change, but only sticking to inclusion and diversity they feel comfortable with, and not stepping into areas or subjects they might feel some discomfort, which is often when the most impactful change occurs.

What do meaningful DEI efforts look like?

Diversity and inclusion of any kind should be welcomed in a firm. Yet, the marginalised people in society are not a homogeneous group, and some companies prioritise certain groups over others in their inclusion efforts, yet they are still able to ‘tick’ their DEI box. In this sense, companies only venture into areas of DEI they understand or feel comfortable with.

Disability continues to be a neglected area of DEI. Research shows that only 4% of companies who claim to have DEI efforts have disability integrated into their initiatives. Like all groups within DEI, those who have a ‘disability’ don’t all have the same experiences or require the same adjustments – many ‘disabilities’ being invisible. But some spectators blame a reluctance of businesses to step out of their comfort zone and have difficult conversations as a main reason for this lack of meaningful inclusion.

James McLaughlin, UK VP at social impact firm WithYouWithMe, says: “Traditional recruitment practices often overlook the talents of underrepresented groups, such as neurodivergent individuals, refugees, and veterans. To establish true equality and fairness in recruitment, organisations must prioritise candidates' potential over prior experience.

“Recent research carried out by WithYouWithMe revealed that neurodivergent individuals possess unique skills highly sought after in tech. For instance, autistic individuals have proven to outperform others in digital skills aptitude, scoring 32% higher in spatial awareness and 10% higher in digital symbol coding. Neurodivergent individuals also shine in data engineering and analytics.

“Techniques like psychometric testing help identify candidates with the right skills for certain job roles in a manner which far surpasses traditional methods like CV evaluations, establishing a merit-based hiring culture and supporting the development of a diverse workforce. It presents an opportunity for much-needed market change, fostering diversity and enabling individuals from all backgrounds to rapidly upskill in the tech sector.”

Only treading familiar paths

Clearly, there are things companies could be doing to make their inclusion efforts more all-encompassing and effective, right from the recruitment stage. Despite diversity and inclusion being a hot topic over the past years, research shows that much more needs to be done, especially in the case of getting individuals from diverse backgrounds into executive positions.

For example, a study from Deloitte found that only 30% of boardroom seats in the UK are being held by women, lagging behind other European countries like France and Italy. While the recent Parker Review looking at racial diversity in the workplace found that despite 89 FTSE 100 companies having at least one director from an ethnically diverse background, the majority of these directors were Non-Executive Directors, rather than executive roles.

It appears something isn’t working in current DEI efforts, and some spectators say that this is largely down to firms treading a path they only feel comfortable to tread, and not having difficult enough conversations. Therefore, creating spaces where workers can have difficult conversations and thinking about diversity to encompass all groups might be a good place to start to make some meaningful change and not only lip sync.