We're having more meetings than ever - are they a waste of time?

Meetings at work are important for a variety of reasons.

They allow communication across a team and across different departments, they create a space that enables decision making and problem solving, they allow managers to give feedback to their team, and it’s a valuable time for co-workers to communicate and bond.

However, meetings have come under the microscope recently as a potentially wasteful way to spend the working day, particularly as businesses fight to become more productive.

In recent research from Microsoft, the company found that workers are in three times the number of Teams meetings and calls per week compared to before the pandemic, a significant 192% increase. For those who spend the most amount of time in meetings, those users were spending nearly eight hours a week, an entire day of work, in online meetings alone.

Arguably, eight hours seems excessive, or does it? Companies are looking increasingly different to one another, and with a mix of remote, hybrid and in-office models, it’s difficult to say whether it’s beneficial to have so many meetings, or whether they are just a waste of time. Let’s explore...

Procrastination or connection?

Productivity is the main currency in business today, and every firm is trying to find ways to make their workforce more engaged and more productive. Meetings can lead to excellent outcomes and are indeed necessary for any functional business. Yet, they can have a reputation of leading to procrastination, a lack of productivity and enable co-workers to have a chinwag instead of getting on with work.

Although this might sometimes be true, when looking at the same situation through a different lense, meetings also give workers the opportunity to build rapport and healthy working relationships with one another. This can be especially important for remote workers who won’t have as many ‘natural’ opportunities to connect with their colleagues, such as on lunch time breaks or by the coffee machine. In this sense, meetings are an opportunity for co-workers to bond, which is good for your culture and the overall health of your business.

Remote meetings vs in-person meetings

There’s no two ways about it, remote and in-person meetings are two different ball games. In-person meetings, although likely following a similar format, can lead to organic idea generation and discussion. Whereas remote meetings can feel more regimented.

Because of their organic nature, in-person meetings can also often lead to more opportunities to converse about non-work-related topics. Whereas remote meetings, if regimented in nature, can bypass these opportunities. Clearly, the two have both pros and cons from an employer’s perspective, both creating their own opportunities for productivity and ideation.

It’s about the way you hold meetings

No matter what type of meeting you decide to have within your organisation, what really matters is the way you hold your meetings. A company can hold either remote or in-person meetings, but if you’re not structuring them correctly, with a clear objective and agenda, there’s probably no point in holding them at all.

Defining a clear purpose and agenda is essential. Meetings should have a specific objective, and the agenda should outline what needs to be discussed, ensuring that participants come prepared. Encouraging open dialogue amongst employees is important to enable the flow of diverse perspectives, while active participation fosters creativity and problem solving.

Effective time management is also critical for an effective meeting. Starting and ending on time, as well as allocating time wisely for each agenda item, respects participants' schedules and keeps the meeting focused.

Finally, and potentially most importantly, following-up from the meeting so that employees are accountable for what they said in the meeting is crucial to its effectiveness. Summarising key takeaways and action items, sharing meeting minutes, and ensuring that tasks are completed helps in achieving the meeting's goals.

In sum

While meetings are important, it's essential to strike a balance and ensure they are productive and efficient. Unnecessary or poorly organised meetings can lead to wasted time and reduced productivity. Therefore, it's crucial to plan and conduct meetings purposefully, with clear agendas and objectives in mind.