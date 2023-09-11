Companies tighten employee monitoring - will staff have to choose between this and the office?

Trust is an essential part of the employee-employer relationship.

Staff trust their employer to support them professionally, and sometimes personally, have investment in their development, and to pay them on time. Whilst employers trust their staff to do their work effectively, on time, and to have integrity and morals around their approach to work.

The trust in this relationship was of course brought into the spotlight over the pandemic when businesses were forced into remote work and employers needed to believe, whether they liked it or not, that their workforce would work as effectively as they would have in the office.

To the surprise of many, this proved to be true, and most firms reported having even higher levels of productivity. But, like a pendulum swings, so too did the attitude of bosses, and now many are ordering their staff to come back into the office.

For those who aren’t being forced into the office, however, there are some alternative ways managers are keeping an eye on their workers. The main one being through the use of monitoring technology, which seeks to know exactly what employees are doing at any given time.

This is illustrated by new research, which surveyed 1000 UK business leaders, and found that 96% use software to monitor their remote or hybrid employees. The monitoring tools employers are using include software that tracks keystrokes, captures screenshots of screens, and blocks content, the survey revealed.

What does this tell us?

Many companies, including Meta and Amazon, mandated their staff to come back into the office. Some workers quit, others were forced to relocate, and many returned into the office disgruntled. In contrast, those companies who haven’t mandated their workforce return to the office have been praised as employee-focused and remain attractive to potential talent – research suggesting that workers now place flexibility above everything else in their pursuit of employment.

We might be saying goodbye to flexibility and trust before we know it. This shift could indicate that employers who decide to keep remote work as part of their offering, will instead opt for control through monitoring. Remaining attractive to potential candidates, and their own workforce, whilst still making sure their staff are being productive.

This means that inadvertently, employers are increasingly giving employees an ultimatum; to come into the office, or to remain remote but face autocratic monitoring.

What consequences could this have?

Unlike the ‘natural’ breaks you might get in the office, such as making a cup of tea or having a casual conversation with a colleague, remote workers aren’t necessarily afforded this. This move from employers highlights the common assumption that those who work from home are more likely to ‘take the mick’, when the reality is that remote work can sometimes mean these employees overwork.

Implementing monitoring into the mix can add even more pressure onto an already burnt-out workforce. For example, new research from the TUC found that UK workers are currently more at risk of burning out due to more demanding workdays and are taking more sick leave for stress and mental health issues than ever. Putting more pressure on employees to work harder as opposed to trusting them to manage their time effectively is likely to make this worse.

In summary

In today's evolving work landscape, trust has emerged as a cornerstone of the employee-employer relationship. The pandemic thrust this trust into the spotlight, as remote work became the norm. Employers had to believe in their workforce's ability to deliver remotely, and, to everyone's surprise, productivity soared. However, this newfound trust now faces a paradoxical challenge, with many employers mandating their staff back to the office.

For those not mandated to return, a different dynamic is emerging—surveillance technology. A striking majority (96%) of UK business leaders use monitoring software on their remote or hybrid employees, as revealed by recent research. While this may seem like a pragmatic solution to ensure productivity, it raises concerns about trust and flexibility.

This shift forces employees into a difficult choice: return to the office or endure intrusive monitoring. Balancing trust, flexibility, and productivity will be the defining challenge for employers in this new era of work. Striking the right equilibrium is crucial for sustaining a healthy, productive, and harmonious employee-employer relationship.