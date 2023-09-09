Have you enjoyed this piece?

Deep Dive

As the old adage goes, time heals all wounds. It also deceptively allows most people to look back on harder times with rose tinted glasses. The initial COVID pandemic was, for most HR leaders, a time of great struggle, when decisions had to be made instantaneously and implementing strategy happened on the turn of a dime.

From the move to remote working for office-based workers, to ensuring that staff were able to carry out their jobs with minimal threat of catching the virus and navigating the Government’s furlough guidance, it was a time of upheaval.

However, HR is a forward-thinking function. It’s likely that many HR leaders returned from the pandemic looking to make up for precious lost time. But does this mean that, in the haste to put the distressing past behind us, many didn’t take heed of the warnings that future illnesses could arise?

Worryingly, we may soon find out. Covid-19 cases are, according to the WHO, once again in a period of increase. Two new variants, BA.2.86 and EG.5, have already been discovered around the world, including in the US and UK.

When COVID-19 blindsided the world in 2020, businesses and workers were caught off guard. Only 45% of companies had a pandemic response as part of their business continuity plans before December 2019. 75% of companies were having to make, or had made, changes to their business continuity plans in relation to COVID-19, according to data from Michael Page.

Today, many find themselves in a more resilient position, having forged a blueprint for navigating the uncertain terrain of a pandemic.

Of those with 10,000 staff or more, 29% didn’t have any business continuity plan in place with a pandemic response. In comparison, 63% of companies with staff levels between 1,000 – 4,999 failed to include a pandemic response in their business continuity plan.

For smaller companies where the staff numbers were 500 or less, 68% didn’t have a business continuity plan in place with a pandemic response.

Adapting to change

Over the past few years, businesses have adapted to operating in different post-pandemic environments. Remote work policies, crisis-operational strategies, and even sick and parental leave policies have been implemented or updated.

The result is that employers are now better prepared to be nimble in the face of shifting circumstances. Many office workers have become proficient in remote work, and the essential infrastructure for remote operations is firmly in place.

In fact, Michael Page’s data suggests that a huge 90% of businesses now have the structures for staff to be able to seamlessly work remotely. Due to this, the shockwaves of 2020 won't resonate as deeply in 2023.

"Businesses that have some institutional memory are poised to fare better," Rachael Piltch-Loeb, a Research Scientist at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, recently told the BBC.

The human factor

Yet, this isn't the whole story. While businesses may be better equipped, the same cannot be said for essential workers and those on the frontlines. These individuals face a different set of challenges, including burnout and staffing shortages.

For businesses in healthcare, retail, and transportation, operating at full capacity during another wave could be challenging. They would once again rely on an already exhausted workforce.

Also, not all workers are in the same position as they were in 2020. Some have experienced long COVID, impacting their physical and mental health. The psychological toll of remote work and uncertainty has left its mark, making it difficult to predict how another shift in the workplace would affect employees.

Clear messaging from leadership is a sign that a company takes crisis management seriously.

Leadership and communication

Today, businesses have a unique opportunity to showcase their adaptability and leadership. HR was pushed firmly into the limelight over the past several years, and much of the ongoing conversations around empathetic leadership, communicating with staff and being a present, authentic leader were proven to be invaluable.

However, it’s the duty of leaders to not forget the lessons they learned in the time. Many were forced to open up about their own challenges, and welcome employees digitally into their homes. Many understood the challenges of those struggling with dependants, and as such intuitively promoted effective work-life balance.

Ironically, this meant that in such a time of hardship, burnout was at its most visible, preventing a catastrophic breakdown along with the threat of the virus. And, employees listened.

Employees are now discerning and are seeking clear guidance from their bosses. Mitchell Lee Marks, an Organisational Psychologist and Business Development Consultant, recently emphasised the importance of top-down communication, in conversation with Michael Page.