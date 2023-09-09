Have you enjoyed this piece?

“Clear messaging from leadership is a sign that a company takes crisis management seriously. Firms that previously struggled with communication can make amends and provide better support to their employees during times of uncertainty,” he said.
Elissa Perry, a Professor of Psychology and Education, noted that businesses have also started to consider not only the physical but also the emotional wellbeing of their employees. This newfound focus on holistic employee health may mitigate some of the negative effects of another wave.
So, as the world grapples with the prospect of a COVID-19 resurgence, do businesses find themselves in a better position than in 2020? The data looks promising. The majority seem to have learned from their experiences and have established contingency plans. However, challenges persist, especially for essential workers and those who have been dealing with the long-term effects of the pandemic.
The future remains uncertain, but one thing is clear: businesses must remain vigilant, adapt to changing circumstances, and prioritise the wellbeing of their employees. In a world where viruses evolve and adapt, so too must our response. Preparedness, adaptability, and compassionate leadership will be key to navigating the uncertain path ahead.
Subscribe now to myGrapevine+ and get access to exclusive new content, and the full content archive.
This is the last preview available to you for 30 days.
To access more news, features, columns and opinions every day, create a free myGrapevine account.