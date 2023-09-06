Tesco's CEO protects workforce - what's the power in safeguarding your staff?

Tesco’s CEO, Ken Murphy, has recently made headlines for protecting his staff from the potential of violent attacks from customers through implementing body-worn cameras for staff, in hopes that this would deter abuse.

In an article published in the Mail on Sunday, the supermarket CEO writes: “As retailers, we work hard to make sure our stores are warm, welcoming and safe –not just for customers, but for the millions of people who stock the shelves, walk the floor and serve the tills. Like everyone, they deserve to be safe at work.

“But over the last couple of years, these unsung heroes are being made to feel less safe by the actions of some people: customers who will be verbally and physically abusive, or who will threaten and attack them when challenged.

“This is unacceptable. And for these colleagues, their families, and all of us who know someone who works in retail, it’s heartbreaking. So, what can we do?”

The supermarket boss, who has been Tesco’s active chief executive since 2020, said body cameras on shop-floor employees are becoming increasingly necessary in response to a rise in attacks, with violence and abuse against retail workers almost doubling from 450 per day in 2019-2020 to more than 850 a day last year.

In addition to body cameras, Murphy describes how the supermarket giant spent £44m in the last four years on security measures including door-access security systems, protection screens and digital radios.

In the retail and hospitality space, employees are more likely to come into contact with customers who might cause them harm, compared with other professions. For example, research from Unite indicates that the majority of sexual harassment cases (56%) that come out of the hospitality industry come from customers as opposed to colleagues or managers. Suggesting a growing need for leadership to protect their workforce from these dangers.

Figures also suggest that shoplifting has seen a sharp increase, the British Retail Corsortium reports a 26% rise in retail theft amongst the country’s ten biggest cities. Clearly, the rise in crime towards retail workers is a direct result of economic strain on the public, and an indicator that as long as we are in a cost-of-living crisis, employers need to prepare for the potential of this danger.

The customer isn’t always right

There’s certainly something powerful about the CEO of a giant company – the supermarket chain having an over 300,000 strong workforce – making a meaningful stance in favour of protecting their staff, and therefore their company.

Especially with so many retail and hospitality employers removing the ‘human element’ from their leadership process – we can’t have a short-term memory of Tim Martin, JD Wetherspoons’ Founder and CEO, telling his staff they should go and work for supermarkets over the pandemic – it stands out as strong leadership when a boss so boldly protects their staff.

CEOs are the face of a brand, and their words and actions are meaningful to the public, but most importantly to their own employees. Beyond the obvious practical reasons for increasing safety in stores, Murphy sharing his perspective so openly and passionately is likely to go down well in the minds of Tesco employees and non-Tesco employees alike.

Read more from us

Moreover, it’s a reminder that beyond being profit and growth driven, CEOs have a responsibility for the safety of their staff. This was particularly evident over the pandemic but seems to have been forgotten or disregarded in the face of external business pressures.

Research from PwC found that in the UK CEOs led the way in employee wellbeing over the pandemic. It was the boss at the top, during this difficult time, who paved the way for meaningful support and protection for their employees. The research also found that CEOs were responsible for a societal response, with almost half (49%) contributing resources, such as funds or essential goods, and 15% sourcing medical supplies.

This highlights that as CEOs, these leaders are an important part of not just their company, but society at-large, and therefore have a responsibility for the impact they have on the world. In this case, it includes protecting their workforce, and indeed protecting the rest of society.