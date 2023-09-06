Five things to never say to someone going through redundancy

When someone we know - whether a colleague or friend - is facing redundancy, it can be easy to try and think of something kind to say. But don't be so quick to offer platitudes that can actually be hurtful and triggering.

As Wilko announced more job losses amid store closures, here are the five key things not to say...

"Take them for everything you can get!"

Ahh, the money comment. Yes, yes, sue that massive brand for everything, rinse them dry, burn your bridges! This is super unhelpful because redundancy is often a package, based on terms that might even have been set out in your contract. This is no Hollywood movie where the small guys end up snaring the bad guys and walking off with millions.

If someone is worried about their payoff, or what their redundancy might include, their best bet is to consult someone in a legal capacity, or speak to their HR team directly. Making redundancy only about cold hard cash removes all of the feelings of fear, rejection and upset that might be involved, which are also valid to the person affected.

"It's not personal - don't take it personally"

Possibly the easiest thing to say to someone who is actually feeling like it's really personal is 'it's not personal'. Even with the best intentions, it's hard not to take redundancy personally. See also: "It's the role that's redundant, not you." Not helpful.

Yes, it's the role that is redundant, officially, but ask anyone who is 'being made redundant' if that feels personal, and it's likely they all say it felt personal on some level.

"I know how you feel, I was made redundant once, too"

Ah, you made it about you, didn't you? Sharing your own experience might seem like a good idea, but it's transferring all of their concerns into your feelings, and, if your redundancy is already over, it's just making it about you and not them.

This is only ever ok if they've asked you. If they know you were made redundant, and that you might have advice and they ask you, then of course you can share. But only then. And be mindful to make the advice about redundancy, and practical, not just about how you felt. See also: "It was the best thing that ever happened to me!"

"When one door closes..."

Currently, the person you're speaking to is seeing only the closing door. That's all they can see. Saying 'but this could be a great opportunity to try new things, start that business, travel, be YOU!' is you trying to be a life coach - they haven't asked for that (and a coach would never give direct advice like that, anyway).

Looking for more

The person might love their job, and the company, they might not want the door to close for myriad reasons ranging from loving their responsibilities, to job security, right through to that staff discount they get on the product.

Never assume they have a plan B, or that they'd want one - the job they're losing could be their plan A-Z.

"What will we do now?"

Did we already say not to make it about you? Just incase, here's another reminder. If you're part of the team being 'left behind', then you might be (quite rightly) thinking about the extra work that might be coming your way, or the ways in which losing the team member who is going will affect your role and work. That's fine, but they're not the person to ask!