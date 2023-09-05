Future Now

Office dress codes - outdated or necessary? And can pre-loved fashion play a part?

This month marks Second Hand September, an initiative by Oxfam to encourage everyone to buy pre-loved. And it begs the question of whether a dress code is an outdated idea in business...

Once upon a time, office attire and work wear was super-formal. Images of Mad Men agency-style suits, dresses and heels might come to mind, or the power suits of the 80s and 90s, and, more recently, shows such as The Apprentice, where everyone is suited, booted and heeled up, even when running down the street or in fancy dress trying to sell a product.

September marks Second Hand September, an initiative by Oxfam to encourage everyone to buy pre-loved. Now, if that’s an unusual phrase to you, you might just think of ‘second hand’ or even ‘charity shop’. But pre-loved is a growing industry, and charity shops no longer have the stuffy ‘jumble sale’ vibes they might have had.

With the rise of apps such as Vinted, as well as influencers showcasing how to style second-hand and pre-loved clothes, it begs the question of whether a dress code is an outdated idea in business.

Dress codes as part of company culture

The history of dress codes in the workplace in the United Kingdom has evolved over time, reflecting changes in societal norms, fashion trends, and corporate culture. In the early 20th century, dress codes in the workplace were quite formal and conservative. Men typically wore suits, ties, and hats, while women wore dresses or skirts and blouses. After World War II, there was a relaxation of dress codes in many workplaces as society became more casual.

This was influenced by the rise of American fashion and popular culture. Moving into the 60s and 70s, the youth counterculture and the feminist movement influenced more relaxed clothing choices, including jeans and t-shirts, until, in the 80s, we saw a return to more formal dress codes in many workplaces, especially in corporate settings. Power suits with shoulder pads became fashionable for both men and women.

Into the 90s and 2000s, there was a shift again - a move towards business casual attire in many offices, with people wearing khakis, polo shirts, and dress shoes. This trend continued into the early 2000s. Some tech companies in the UK, particularly in Silicon Roundabout (London's tech hub), adopted very casual dress codes, with employees wearing jeans, t-shirts, and hoodies.

And then we reach the Covid pandemic. The total work-from-home experience in lockdown where, suddenly, dress codes went out the window. With more employees working from home post-pandemic, dress codes became even more relaxed, with many people opting for comfortable clothing. Adding in the understanding and support of diversity and inclusion in the workplace, and it's safe to say dress codes are no longer 'suit and tie' or 'skirt and heels'.

Dress codes and professionalism – a match no longer working?

A survey by Instantprint found, rather surprisingly to some, that 30% of respondents like dress codes - but think they could be more flexible/less strict. Only 7% of respondents spend £100 - £150 on workwear since the cost of living crisis, another nod to the idea that pre-loved, charity, vintage and second-hand can be the answer to a professional and individual work wardrobe.

It brings us to the question of whether dress code goes hand in hand with professionalism, or whether self-expression through clothes is more forward-thinking.

Sara Chandran, Founder of business consultancy Fresh and Fearless notes that dress code is often seen as part of being or appearing professional - which is something that's shifting in itself. “Professionalism is a tool for shaming individuals into assimilating into a dominant culture and suppressing their true selves to operate under what society considers 'normal' and appropriate for a productive work environment," she argues.

"Workplace norms in Western society have typically benefitted and privileged certain groups of people, particularly cis-gender, white, non-disabled, neurotypical and hetero-normative men. Professionalism prescribes how to act within the confines of our identities, often reducing us to outdated customs and traditions."

"As leaders, we need to investigate if gender norms shape our dress codes and intensely focus on women, especially those with intersecting identities of race, size and class. People with neurodivergent conditions may experience sensory sensitivities, and rigid dress codes can mean working in uncomfortable clothing, impacting their work performance. If we also look at professionalism as a behaviour, organisations can be strict in their expectations regarding how, when, where and what times employees should work. This closed mindset means many employees struggle as they force themselves to fit in a mould incongruent with who they are—a foolproof recipe for burnout and high turnover. This expectation of our people at work completely dismisses and overlooks the diversity in how we can show up as our best selves. Professionalism must be unpacked and understood for its stringent ways of enforcing outdated assumptions about a productive workplace.”

I think a great bonding exercise in a workplace could be to arrange seasonal swap events - where everyone brings in five items of decent clothing they no longer wear and then you swap with others.

The role of pre-loved in office workwear and dress codes

Lynnette Hecker, founder and stylist at Lovely's vintage says: "I think that preloved is changing work and home wardrobes but mostly from a cost point of view. With all the preloved, vintage and retro places to shop, there is more choice than ever. If women are working in an environment where suits are expected then they can now wear a better quality suit for less money. Designer vintage is cheaper than it has ever been before. Because it is becoming the norm to buy secondhand it has meant prices have lowered for premium pieces.

"Each workplace will always have its own expectations and there is no need to rethink dress codes because of an awareness of preloved pieces. What can HR do to help people think more sustainably about their shopping while also considering dress code? I think a great bonding exercise in a workplace could be to arrange seasonal swap events - where everyone brings in five items of decent clothing they no longer wear and then you swap with others. There could also be a messageboard where people can buy and sell (or donate) pieces. HR could bring in expert speakers (like me!) to talk about the impact of fast fashion on the global environment and climate change. Plus how it is keeping mostly poor women poor in third world countries."