Businesses must be more dynamic to tackle low retention

Employee turnover is the highest it’s ever been, and employers are still recovering from the Great Reshuffle, which saw workers switch careers and resign from their jobs after rethinking their relationship to work.

But the Office for National Statistics (ONS) has said that unemployment is on the rise and the job market is shifting from being employee-driven to employer-driven, meaning that the skills gap is closing for employers.

Despite this shift, business leaders should continue to devote energy to their attraction and retention efforts, because even though filling positions might be easier than it was a year ago, the attitudes of workers has permanently shifted since the pandemic, and staff are more likely to change jobs if they become dissatisfied or your offering changes.

This has been evident following the move of companies such as Amazon and X – formerly Twitter – to mandate that employees return to the office, despite many workers joining during the pandemic with the impression that flexible work would be an offering they would always have access to.

This turnover is evident in research from Gartner, which says that employee turnover is 50-75% higher than companies have previously experienced. Additionally, it takes 18% longer to fill positions than it did before the pandemic.

It’s not just about salary

As we all know by now, the cultural shift caused by the pandemic has meant that the global workforce is increasingly prioritising other things over their salary when it comes to whether they remain at a company.

Nintendo recently made headlines for having a 98.8% retention rate, a figure much higher than the 70% average for the gaming industry.

“There are companies in the video game industry with higher average annual salaries than Nintendo,” explained a director at the company. “However, in terms of newcomer retention rates, it seems that no other company in the same industry has as high a figure as Nintendo.”

“There is also the fact that Nintendo offers a good benefits package. The company has a high rate of paid vacation time and is generous with childcare. We have a system where employees are given their own points, which they can use for games, books, travel, etc. We also have a deep understanding of diversity.”

In this new climate, employers are openly acknowledging that it makes more sense to spend money on perks and other offerings than it does to invest in increasing salaries only, this being a more sustainable route to better retention.

Key factors for retention

Retention rates since the pandemic have been low. In response, business leaders should aim to think in a more unconventional and dynamic way to provide a better offering to their staff and keep their talent for as long as possible. If not, you run the risk of your staff being snapped up by a competitor with a more tempting offer. Here are some factors to consider...

Creating opportunities for growth: Employees are more likely to get the ‘itch’ for wanting a career change, research also suggests that they are more likely to jump ship to another company altogether before considering internal positions. This suggests that employers need to be more dynamic in their approach to retaining talent, and ensure their staff are aware of the opportunity to progress within the company. If this isn’t an option, then providing employees with the choice to learn or develop a certain skillset can be a way to continue the engagement of workers.

Develop your managers: Research shows that a difficult relationship with a manager is a leading reason why employees want to change their career. Inversely, a good relationship with a manager can be the reason why an employee might stay. Therefore, it’s crucial to train managers effectively so they are approachable, provide regular feedback, and support their teams in their professional growth.

Not changing your offering: One lesson to learn from the recent Big Tech return-to-office mandates is that employees don’t like it when you change your offering from when they joined the company. This damages your reputation and culture and can lead to greater levels of employee dissatisfaction

These factors collectively create an environment where employees are motivated to stay with the company, reducing turnover rates and ensuring a stable, dedicated workforce.

In sum, it can be difficult for leaders to know exactly what to do to increase their retention rates. With the UK workforce changing so quickly, employers shouldn’t underestimate the complexity of the needs and wants of their staff. Within these needs and wants, having better management, not changing your offering, and creating opportunities for growth are all simple and uncostly ways to maintain employee confidence and engagement, and increase retention.