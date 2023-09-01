What are the benefits of hiring ex-offenders?

Almost all business leaders would agree that Diversity & Inclusion is a big element of their company's growth and success. The importance of D&I has gained a significant amount of traction in recent years.

But the diversity that employers speak of rarely includes those with a past criminal record, and research shows that in recruitment processes, employers are more likely to turn down these types of candidates, even if there aren’t any company policies against hiring those with a conviction, illustrating that prejudice and bias continues to exist within recruitment despite diversity efforts.

A study from the charity Working Chance found that 30% of employers say they would automatically exclude candidates with a former conviction, with only 15% saying this was worked into their company policy, suggesting that discriminatory and exclusionary stigma continues to exist.

Breaking down preconceptions about ex-convicts

Research shows that one in six people in the UK have a criminal conviction, yet ex-convicts continue to be one of the biggest underrepresented groups when it comes to diversity.

This is primarily down to the fact that ex-convicts find it difficult to find employment because there are so many biases and stigmas surrounding what type of person, they are likely to be. There are many factors that can contribute to why an ex-convict might find it difficult to get work, but they continue to be the least likely to be employed out of any social group.

For example, government data suggests that just 12.7% of ex-convicts find work within six months of leaving the prison system and only 19.8% found work within six months of leaving.

These low figures show that even despite having gone through the system of rehabilitation, ex-criminals are fighting against some strong preconceived ideas which have been fostered through society for generations.

To break down these pre-conceived notions, integrating an awareness of the types of people that have criminal convictions and their potential strengths in management L&D could be beneficial to actively breaking down this stigma.

What are the benefits of hiring ex-convicts?

Hiring ex-convicts, believe it or not, can bolster your business in an incredible way. Ex-offenders have a unique set of qualities and skillsets that might not be seen in any other marginalised group.

Much like how an employer might look to a candidate’s solo travelling experience as a time when they built a unique set of skills, going through the unique and difficult experience of being in prison can build valuable skills, such as resilience, socialising abilities and problem-solving skills, that can add value to an organisation. These individuals can often exhibit strong loyalty and dedication to an employer, often being motivated to prove themselves through productivity.

Looking for more

From a societal perspective, ex-criminals are less likely to re-offend when they are in a stable job and have an income and purpose, this might not directly be beneficial to employers, but from a D&I and ESG point of view, being an organisation that’s aware of their social impact can be beneficial to your brand.

Above all, giving ex-offenders a chance during the hiring process is real diversity and inclusion. If employers truly believe in equal opportunities, it makes sense to foster an environment that has a commitment to equality, without bias, in the hiring process.

In sum

Overall, there are many reasons why employers might be tempted to hire ex-offenders. Despite biases and prejudices that many employers clearly have, the reality is that ex-convicts can be beneficial to your business through bringing about increased levels of commitment and productivity.

Beyond this, and potentially most importantly, to be truly inclusive in a hiring process employers must also consider the applications of those ex-offenders and not let their own pre- or misconceptions dictate whether they exclude someone from the hiring process altogether.