Organisational Culture

Therapy as part of your wellbeing offering - is it something you've ever considered? Perhaps not - but it should be, according to those in the HR, talent and people space, as well as psychologists. And it's all thanks to one particular music mogul, Mr Simon Cowell...

When Cowell - the king of the red button on Britain's Got Talent and hirer/firer on the X Factor - revealed that he had benefited from therapy, the world sat up and listened.