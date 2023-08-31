Is there really such a thing as a dream boss? And if so, what qualities do they need?

The push and pull of bosses vs workers is as old as time itself.

When one person works for another, there is immediate hierarchy and, as humans, there will always be admiration, expectations, personality clashes, love and hate. Indeed, it’s arguably the main reason HR was created – to help manage the relationships between all the different people in a company, and the boss-staff dynamics.

It’s highly likely that, in your career, you’ve had a dream boss, someone you loved working for. And, conversely, someone that you didn’t enjoy working for. But having a dream boss is quite an idealistic concept – and one open to analysis, for sure. Enter research from Vestd, which found that the top ‘Dream Boss’ is Michelle Obama.

The former First Lady received 40% of votes out of an all star line-up, followed by David Attenborough (22%), Money Saving Expert Martin Lewis (13%) and Gareth Southgate (11%).

The survey was carried out as part of Vestd’s CEO Approval Index which identified the best bosses across the UK. Ifty Nasir, CEO and founder of Vestd said: “These results show Mrs Obama remains popular with the British public due to her calming nature and no-nonsense attitude. These are all vital qualities for a great boss and provide a good grounding for managing difficult people and situations - many of which she has probably faced during her role as First Lady. Most of all, it is important for people to feel like their boss listens and is understanding - qualities that Mrs Obama has demonstrated time and again.”

But the question that comes to mind is: “Is there really such a thing as a dream boss?” and, should there be? Should we love the person we work for, or our CEO, and admire them in the same way we look up to thought-leaders, celebrities and public figures?

Dream boss vs perfect boss

One of the key things to consider here is the wording: A dream boss might not be the perfect boss. Rebecca Ann, leadership expert and founder of The Successful Leaders' Collective says: "Yes there is such a things as a dream boss (not to be confused with needing to be perfect) but dream bosses are able to respond individually to the person they are managing; they are able to create a space which feels open and safe but not too familiar so they can hold a line and treat all fairly, they listen and respond with thought not merely reacting or being rash, the are consistent without being rigid. They are able to cast a wide vision and help individuals understand their importance in that. They are true leaders."

Of course, the flipside to these potential ‘dream bosses’ is the perception of what they might be like to work for compared to the reality. And it’s the same with companies, too. Someone who is thriving, and at the top of their business game might actually be a very demanding boss. Not everyone's dream after all!

Dream boss vs dream brand

Another question to consider is whether it's the person we want to work for, or the brand. Do we see that dream boss as our 'dream' because they run a brand we admire? Those lines can get blurry. We might want to work for a certain brand, or people might apply to work with the company you are in HR For, because of the kudos, or the person in charge. It’s often a perception of what someone would be like to work for, and, just because a public figure seems like a brilliant person, it doesn’t follow that they are the perfect boss.

Is the perfect boss really out there? And should they be? Or is working for someone who isn’t quite your ‘perfect person’ still rewarding?

Dream boss behaviour

Allegra Chapman, Co-Creator of training company Watch This Sp_ce says the 'dream' element is about behaviour not just status. "A dream boss is one who seeks to understand, nurture, empower and champion their team. Leaders often think they need to push and motivate their teams, but most employees are motivated already (at least initially). We all crave purpose and fulfilment in our work, we just need leaders who will give us the opportunities and direction," she says.

"A great boss will help each individual to unlock their potential by understanding their specific strengths and needs, and enabling to channel their abilities in the most effective way possible. They will also enable those diverse individuals to communicate and collaborate effectively together, so that the whole team feels united and pulling in the right direction."

Finding your dream boss

Presuming Michelle, David, Martin and the other names from the survey aren't hiring, how might you go about working with or for a dream boss? It's about the relationship we might build with them, argues Ana Casic, research lead at Talent LMS. "A boss helping us pursue our dreams is a dream boss. A boss opening our eyes to hard truths and developing our self-awareness is a dream boss. A boss giving us gentle but spot-on feedback is a dream boss. They are someone who is coaching, mentoring, and upskilling us continuously, showing us how it’s done, instilling us with confidence, inspiring us with their ways," says Ana.

"Bosses like this may not be easy to find, but are worth looking for. Sometimes, we may uncover them in a most unexpected place — within ourselves. We may try to become the boss we dreamt about — but didn’t get at the beginning of our career — to someone else who’s there now. So, yes, I'd say the potential for a dream boss is real in many, but it's on us if the potential will be realised."