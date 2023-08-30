Does our age determine our approach to work?

When we think about diversity and inclusion efforts, diversity of age often gets forgotten.

Maybe it’s because many organisations continue to employ older workers who tend to have more experience than their younger peers. In this sense, the older an individual, the more they are valued in the professional world.

But studies show that it’s not just having older or younger employees that makes your business thrive, it’s having both of these types of workers, and every age in-between, that gives companies the upper-hand.

When thinking about different generations, it’s important to remember that every generation has experienced a unique period in the history of the working world. This embodies major shifts in the economy, lifestyles, working patterns, management styles, technological change, and a pandemic, to name a few. These differing experiences of the professional world mean that there is a multitude of attitudes towards work all under one roof.

For example, technological changes in the 21st century have influenced the way we work in almost every way. Historically, management styles have been more autocratic. But over time, employers realised that leading with empathy, in a more collaborative and people-oriented way, aligned with societal changes and what employees wanted.

These changes are constantly happening, with some of the most drastic alterations occurring because of the pandemic. This had the most noticeable impact on those who entered the working world during the pandemic. For Gen Z, employers that have a focus on remote work and wellbeing is all they’ve ever experienced.

These differing experiences and perspectives of work have the potential to cause conflict – leaders say that Gen Z are the most difficult to manage – yet research also shows that generational diversity can lead to a well-rounded workforce and higher levels of productivity – but how?

How are we different?

In a personality study of over 4700 respondents, it was found that people today are more extroverted and open, and ranked lower for agreeableness and negative emotionality. The study explained this personality shift as a result of an increase in individuals attending higher education institutions, which has the power to promote initiative and sociability, openness to new ideas, and socioeconomic stability.

Despite these differences, other research shows that there are also a significant number of similarities amongst workers from different generations. Findings from Mckinsey & Co found that work preferences are more similar than different across age groups.

The study revealed that employees of all ages are looking for the same things at work: pay, career development, and meaningful work. And would quit their job for similar reasons: inadequate compensation, lack of career development, and inadequate leadership. Yet, the research also found that younger workers are more likely to stay due to career development as top reasons for remaining in a job, whereas employees from other ages do not.

Clearly, there are differences in the way a variety of generations approach work. The researchers note that despite there being these contrasting perspectives, it’s important for employers to not stereotype their staff based on their age.

What are the benefits of age diversity in your business?

Workforces around the world are changing quickly, and Gen Z could be making up over a quarter of the global workforce by 2025. Therefore, employers need to understand the benefits of a workforce that’s diverse in age.

Most notably, age diversity has been reported to increase productivity. According to the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), increasing the number of older workers in your company by 10% can generate a one-off gain worth more than a year of growth.

Because employees of different ages bring different skills into an organisation, age diversity can bring about skill diversity in the workplace, where staff members learn from one another. In this sense, older workers can share their knowledge and experience with those who might have only just joined the workforce.

In sum

People are different to one another for a variety of intersectional reasons. The professional world has changed in every way over the past century, meaning that there are some differences in the way people approach work based on their age. That being said, workers of all ages still value the same things: salary, career development, and good leadership.

Despite this, incorporating age diversity into the workplace requires fostering an inclusive culture that values all staff members, regardless of their age. This not only has the consequence of benefiting your organisation, but also contributes to the personal and professional growth of individuals within the workforce.