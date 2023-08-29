The dos and don'ts of job hunting when you're in HR

Working in HR usually means you are the person helping recruit, onboard, or perhaps help people move on when they find a new role.

And when it comes to job hunting or pivoting yourself, it can sometimes feel like you need to stay under the radar, so as to make sure that people aren't confused or afraid that 'the people person' is 'abandoning them'.

Of course, those in HR, talent and People move to new jobs and companies. They share the same challenges and goals as the teams they lead and support. And, with the September Surge approaching - a time in early autumn when people traditionally begin to power up their job hunting - it might be that a new role is on your list too.

"Job hunting when you're in HR can indeed come with its own set of challenges and emotional complexities," says HR Consultant Delia Bogues. "As the "people person," you understand the mechanics behind recruitment and company culture, which can be both an advantage and a source of pressure."

"Just like in any profession, job hunting in HR has its pros and cons. But your deep understanding of people and processes can be a significant asset. Make it work for you and you'll navigate this challenging time successfully."

DO be clear on what you can offer

Caterina Glenn, Director and leader of the HR Division at specialist HR recruitment firm, Wade Macdonald says that standing out in the September surge is about matching your experience to what organisations are looking for. “The role of HR has evolved along with the skills that HR professionals are expected to have. Therefore, to stand out amid the September Surge, HR candidates must ensure that they are matching the experience that they have, to what organisations are currently in need of."

Wade Macdonald surveyed over 150 HR leaders to gain insights into the skills that are most important for standing out in the HR market and for climbing the HR ladder in it's 'Routes to the top' survey. "Our research has revealed that the role of HR professionals has evolved to include more strategic, business-focused activities such as business partnering, talent management, and organisational development."

DO balance being secretive vs low-key

Sophie Nutley, Head of Recruitment, Protect Line, says: "There are a number of factors that you need to consider carefully.. You don’t necessarily have to be secretive, but I wouldn’t advertise the fact that you’re looking for new position with any of your colleagues, as looking for a new position is a very personal issue and you’ll be inundated with advice, which while appreciated, is often unwanted and unnecessary

I’d also approach a specialist recruitment agency, as they’ll ensure privacy, understand the industry and know what positions to put you forward for, and what jobs won’t be suitable for you, depending on the conversations that you have with them. And don’t forget to use, and speak to everyone in your network. Networking is part and parcel of what we do, and you should never be afraid to use that network to explore what might be out there for you."

DO consider confidentiality

'In HR, we often have access to sensitive employee information and company strategies. If you're job hunting openly, there might be concerns about confidentiality breaches," warns Sophie Nutley. "Which means that you could potentially be seen as a flight risk or untrustworthy if your current employer learns about your job search and some employers might worry that a candidate from an HR background might bring confidential information or trade secrets to their competition. This perception might lead to some hesitation when considering HR professionals from competing companies. Ultimately though, it all depends on individual circumstances, career goals, and the company culture you’re a part of. While being secretive about your job search might be necessary due to confidentiality concerns, it's essential to leverage your skills, network, and experiences to find the right opportunity”

DON'T overlook your own amazing skills

You're used to looking out for outstanding candidates - if you're on the lookout for a new job for yourself, it's time to switch things around and make sure you are showcasing your talents, says Caterina Glenn. "HRs are now expected to be in the driving seat of change, rather than merely managing changes that have come down the pipe from senior leadership. Ensure to highlight examples of where you have built a network of allies and supporters, and established trust with business leaders or other employees, to drive change."

She also advises to find examples where you have: "Aligned your HR strategies and initiatives with the broader goals of the organisation" and "Harnessed data to drive your decision making.”

DO levereage your network

It might feel like you're always the one being approached about roles, but you'll have built up a lot of connections on LinkedIn, so make sure you're checking in with what they're looking for. You're the job seeker now. Delia Bogues advises: "As an HR professional, you've likely built a substantial network. Don't hesitate to use it."

DO prepare...

"The "September Surge" refers to the hiring rush post-summer. Be ready with updated resumes and a clear job search strategy," says Delia Bogues. "Know what you're looking for in terms of roles, industries, and companies."

But DON'T mix work with job hunting

Yep, that means no searching for new roles during work time, she adds: "Don't use your work email or work hours for job hunting. This may sound obvious, but you'd be surprised!"

DO bide your time if you're feeling the stress of the September Surge

“Wait a month or so and let the initial chaos of the surge dissipate before applying, but if you can’t wait, use your network first and a recruitment agency second. Trust your instincts, listen to your heart and do what’s right for you, when it feels right to do it, and if that means jumping headlong into the surge, then so be it. But do it right and you won’t end up being a needle in the September haystack," says Sophie Nutley.

DON'T let guilt overwhelm you

You might think that as the 'people person' you should feel guilty, but Sophie Nutley says to try and avoid focusing on those feelings. "Even though you’re responsible for the people under your care as the guardians of culture, you also have a responsibility to yourself and need to do what’s best for you, your future and that of your family.

That said, there’ll always be an element of guilt, and it can make other people in the company worry that if someone in HR is looking to move on, what might they know that others don’t? Which is another reason why you should always play your job seeking cards close to your chest in you’re looking for a change of HR scenery”