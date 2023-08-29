Amazon CEO gives workforce ultimatum, but good employees can't be replaced

Since the pandemic, tech giants have made headlines for various reasons.

There was an initial boom of employment over the lockdown periods, but this later calmed and eventually reversed as the majority of tech behemoths began to sack their staff in a series of mass layoffs, to curb the impact of external economic pressures and streamline their workforce.

The impact this has had on the wellbeing and morale of former and current workers has been well documented. At the start of the year, Amazon announced it was cutting 18,000 jobs, which left many of its staff apprehensive – with those sacked workers resenting the company, and many of those who kept their jobs resenting the way their colleagues were coldly cut off.

In a recent event in the Amazon saga, its CEO Andy Jassy has come under scrutiny for telling his workforce, who have been mandated to return to the office for a minimum of three days a week, that “it’s past the time to disagree” and “it’s probably not going to work out” if they defy the new policies.

With many remote workers having to quit or relocate in response to the new return-to-office mandates, thousands of Amazon workers signed a petition against the new policies and staged a walkout in response, suggesting the growing internal tensions in the tech company.

But the revelation of Jassy’s response to his workforce – essentially telling them to get on board or get out – highlights some interesting concepts around the relationship between the CEO of a company and their workforce. Jassy’s seeming reluctance to accommodate those staff members (a large chunk of his workforce) who don’t want to go into the office three times a week is a reminder that, in an organisation, the buck stops with those in charge.

This event also suggests that Amazon are content with keeping unhappy employees, who are likely to have low engagement and morale, as long as they’re coming into the office.

Autocracy isn’t always the best policy

The CEO might be the boss, with ultimate final-decision making power, but leading with an autocratic attitude can have some significant negative consequences for a company. This ‘my way or the highway’ approach can lead to a loss in engagement and absenteeism.

It can’t go unrecognised that the decisions of a CEO, and the way they choose to lead, is an integral aspect of a company’s culture. If employees feel as though their feelings aren’t being heard, their wellbeing isn’t being considered, and they’re being disrespected, this can make a company’s culture toxic, as there is a fundamental misunderstanding and disconnect between management and the workforce.

Feeling replaceable

Retaining good talent is important, obviously. And a notable aspect of keeping employees happy and wanting to stay with your company is making them feel special, and therefore, irreplaceable. But creating an environment and situation that reminds workers they can be replaced isn’t conducive to happy content employees, who are willing to work hard for your organisation.

In a Forbes article entitled Great employees are not replaceable, Amy Rees Anderson, an angel investor and entrepreneur outlines why companies who feel their staff can be easily replaced should think again. She explains “Business leaders who adopt the attitude that anyone is replaceable, thinking they can simply hire someone with a greater skillset or someone with a more prestigious pedigree, are fooling themselves. When a company has a truly great employee, that employee carries value that simply cannot be replaced. They carry deep institutional knowledge of the organisation.

“They have extensive product, systems, and process knowledge. They hold client relationships that have been built over many years. They carry tremendous experience on what has worked and what hasn’t worked for the company in the past. And great employees have camaraderie and influence with their coworkers, which when lost, has an impact on the corporate culture.”

Ultimately, there are a myriad of lessons that can be learnt from the way Amazon, and indeed other giant tech companies, are managing their staff. Their potential mismanagement gives way to the stereotype that working for a large company makes employees feel like replaceable entities. But by doing this, they run the risk of altering their culture and preventing talent from being attracted, while building discontent in their current workforce.