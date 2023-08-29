42% of managers don't know their company's flexible working policy. Do you?

42% of HR managers are not tracking their flexible or hybrid working policies, according to new research. Now, before you gasp too much in shock, here’s a question: What’s your company’s flexible working policy?

The research by campaign group Pregnant Then Screwed surveyed 260 HR Managers and found just 41.8% of HR managers shared that they do not monitor the impact of a flexible working/ hybrid policy at all. And just 40% of HR Managers said that they have had training for supporting teams in a hybrid working world.

The flexible working bill recieved royal assent in June 2023, and the official description of the Flexible Working Bill reads: A Bill to make provision in relation to the right of employees and other workers to request variations to particular terms and conditions of employment, including working hours, times and locations.

Looking for more

Joeli Brearley, CEO and Founder of Pregnant Then Screwed said: “A lack of flexible working is bad for business and bad for inclusivity. Time and time again, research has shown that flexible working has many benefits, but if employers don’t track it then they can’t make impactful and data-driven decisions about where and when their employees work, and they are more likely to revert to less impactful conventional ways of working. We need to start taking flexible working seriously.’’

Alison Wilde, Co-founder of people transformation consultancy Birdsoup added that there is a risk of losing staff if companies don't begin to get with the flexible working and hybrid future programme.

"If companies don’t want to lose valued people, then they need to put in a well thought out suite of interventions designed to retain and grow them," she said. "Women are twice as likely to work flexibly as men, clearly then flexible working done well is an opportunity to grow and to develop talent pools and to increase accessibility in the workplace. But if companies aren’t tracking the success or the impact of flexible/ hybrid working then they are operating in total limbo. This is an opportunity to develop a workplace of the future - which is being completely wasted according to this new data.”

Three simple first steps to understanding your company's policy are:

Get yourself informed

First things first, if you don't know what your company's stance on this is, and what policy is in place, it's time to step up and find out. Or be the person who begins to introduce it in your company. Research the bill, find out what your company already offers. This affects you, as well, after all, as you might want flexible or hybrid working.

Define flexible vs hybrid

These are two different things. Just like your company has values, define what means flexible and hybrid for your company. This might involve a lot of research, and setting new values and standards to working practices. Flexible could just be the hours that somebody works, compared to hybrid being the place(s) they do their work. In theory, you could have someone working a flexible, hybrid working pattern.

Be the one to drive the change

No policy? then it's time to seriously think about what you offer and how that needs to change. It's not enough to be in that 42%, and, if you are, you'll be driving change which will be career defining.