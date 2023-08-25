Tackling the taboo of OCD in the workplace

Thankfully, workplaces are increasingly becoming environments where mental health is spoken about openly and in a non-judgemental manner.

We all know by now how much of an effect the pandemic had on the mental and physical wellbeing of workers across the country, and indeed the world. These effects have been compounded by subsequent economic strain and unprecedented shifts in the workplace.

Enabling employees to speak openly about mental health and get the support they need is crucial in fostering a healthy work environment, that prioritises wellbeing over everything else. But one specific condition continues to be misunderstood.

OCD, or obsessive compulsive disorder, is a mental health condition we have all heard of before, but only few of us understand, and even fewer of us realise the impact this disorder can have on the working lives of those who experience it.

Like any mental health issue, OCD impacts its ‘sufferers’ in different ways, so there is never only ‘one type’ of OCD. But generally, it is characterised by ‘obsessions’, which constitute intrusive anxiety-driven thoughts, and ‘compulsions’ which are repetitive activities done to alleviate anxiety caused by the obsession.

Because those with OCD can often spend a lot of time dealing with intrusive thoughts, this can impact their working life, where tasks can take longer than required and ‘bad days’ can impact their ability to work effectively.

Misunderstood and stigmatised

‘OCD’ gets thrown around a lot. Considering it’s a condition which can be extremely debilitating to those who experience it, it’s common to hear people use this condition as a way to describe everyday occurrences, or even their own characteristics, if they like things done in a particular way or are very tidy.

But OCD goes beyond tidiness, extreme organisation or handwashing, despite it often being portrayed in this way in the media and everyday speech.

Most of the misunderstanding and stigma around OCD, like almost every other mental health issue, comes from a lack of education. So, it’s good for employers to integrate education on OCD into mental health awareness training, to break down this stigma and mitigate the possibility of offensive or exclusionary language being used.

HR and managers should promote understanding and support for individuals affected by OCD,” says Psychologist Chantal Gautier. “This means going out of their way, to provide resources, websites and organisations that offer information and guidance for individuals with OCD. Individuals with OCD may find it difficult to focus on tasks, maintain relationships or engage in social activities. Once they are aware of this, they have the means to enable someone with OCD.”

Understanding how OCD can impact work

According to the charity Mental Health at Work, the way OCD can impact work differs from person to person. For some, OCD has relatively no impact on their work-life, whereas for others it can impact their mood, concentration and ability to do tasks, this might be because they’re replaying certain conversations or engaging in mental compulsions. In some cases, workers might avoid tasks altogether in fear it could trigger an OCD-related response.

“A person may feel they have to avoid certain work tasks because that will trigger the OCD fears and worries that will lead to lots of compulsive behaviours,” the charity explains. “Similarly, a person with OCD may sometimes seek reassurance that a work task they have carried out is accurate and OK, especially if this task involves a level of safety or responsibility.”

Famously, Paul Wolfe, a HR executive at Indeed, openly revealed to the world, and Indeed’s 10,000 employees, that he struggles with OCD, in a bid to destigmatise the issue and shed light on how it impacts how those with the condition navigate work.

In his interview with Forbes, he explains the impact his openness had on the company and himself: "I received 100’s of emails in response. I had employees tell me they had OCD and how they were dealing with it, what medications were working for them, disclose other mental health challenges and what they were going through, and tons of support." This sheds light on the power of senior leadership individuals sharing their own experiences with mental health issues.

Gautier explains that a part of this ‘destigmatisation’ process is enabling employees to identify their own attitude towards OCD. She says: “Part of the culture change is focusing on our own attitudes and perhaps misconceptions surrounding OCD. It's also important not to put pressure on employees who have OCD, including giving them more time to complete tasks and avoiding short deadlines. And regularly check in with them to ensure their needs are being met.

“By raising awareness of the different types of OCD, explaining that it is a mental health condition characterised by intrusive thoughts and repetitive behaviours and emphasising that it is not a personal choice but a medical condition. Raising awareness of how OCD affects individuals on multiple levels including socially, mentally and emotionally. In other words, educating people about OCD encourages open conversations, promotes empathy, and works toward dismantling the stigma associated with the condition. This in turn should increase greater acceptance and support within working communities.”

In summary

OCD is challenging and can be debilitating for anyone who has it. Because of how complex this condition is, and how misunderstood it is in society, with the media misrepresenting what it’s like to have it, those with OCD can often feel isolated. Moreover, the symptoms of this disorder mean that tasks, which may be easily performed by someone else, can take much longer for those who have it.

Beyond this, it’s important to remember that OCD looks different for everyone with it, and so will likely impact the working lives of those with it in different ways. Therefore, it’s crucial for HR practitioners to be aware of these differences, encourage training and discourse around it, and educate their workforce on how to properly speak about the condition. Maybe then, there will be a better understanding that OCD goes beyond ‘being tidy’.