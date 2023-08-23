Why return-to-office mandates impact women the most

Last month, it was reported that Amazon is making some of its US employees relocate as part of its back-to-office mandate.

Because many employees were hired during the pandemic when remote work was common, with some staff moving away from where their office is based, some staff are being forced to choose if they should relocate or quit to meet these in-person mandates.

Explaining the reason for the policy change, Amazon said: “There’s more energy, collaboration, and connections happening since we’ve been working together at least three days per week, and we’ve heard this from lots of employees and the businesses that surround our offices.

“We continue to look at the best ways to bring more teams together in the same locations, and we’ll communicate directly with employees as we make decisions that affect them.”

Instagram and Facebook parent company Meta also announced that employees would be mandated to come into the office three days a week starting from next month. In comparison, however, the policy change wouldn’t impact those workers who were hired on remote contracts, a source told Business Insider.

But as workers across the world prepare to return to the office, it can’t go unrecognised who the real losers will be. Some of the greatest winners from the pandemic-catalysed remote work shift were indeed women.

Remote work has enabled women, who are often the primary caregivers to children, to have more flexibility, being able to juggle parenting and professional responsibilities. Yet professional women, who are more likely to have domestic and parenting responsibilities, are being pushed back into the office.

Risking talent for in-person work

One Amazon employee said managers assured them in March that the return-to-work mandate wouldn't impact their ability to work elsewhere. But a few months later, employees were told they had to choose between the company’s Seattle, New York, Texas, Austin or Virginia offices, a source told CNBC.

What seems surprising is that Amazon are willing to lose talent, even during a skills shortage, to move forward with in-office mandates, something they clearly feel is necessary for their success.

Research shows that almost half of UK bosses want their workforce to return to the office. But with studies also suggesting that remote work has become a high priority in job satisfaction and engagement, employers risk their employees losing interest upon the introduction of back-to-the-office mandates.

Over the pandemic, companies, including Amazon, realised they could expand their talent pool through remote work, with many ramping up their recruitment of candidates outside of office catchment areas. This backtracking signals a departure from that willingness to expand talent pools and think globally.

Commuting gap

Amazon’s return-to-office mandate might be driven by the desire for collaboration and innovation, but through implementing such harsh policies, the company inadvertently prevents its staff, many from marginalised groups, from returning back to the office. As companies implement these mandates, a wider conversation around the gender commuting gap is needed.

One Office for National Statistics (ONS) study found that women have a shorter work commute than men, and this gap widens after having children. This makes sense considering women tend to be the primary caregiver in heterosexual relationships, while women tend to be responsible for domestic duties over their spouses.

In a LinkedIn post, Founder and CEO of Shape Talent, a diversity and inclusion consultancy, shared her perspective: “The widening of the gender commuting gap during those 10 years after having a first child “bears a striking resemblance to the evolution of the gender wage gap”, according to the Institute for Fiscal Studies.

“Now have a think about what is happening in the world of work. After a global experiment that showed that remote working was possible (60% of employees worked remotely during the pandemic) financial services and tech companies are pushing for employees to return to the office.

It's clear that parents - and in particular women - will be adversely impacted. I predict a widening of the gender pay gap as a result of this move, as well as people voting with their feet and leaving such rigid institutions.

“I do get the argument that not everyone wants to work from home (young people, those in shared accommodation and those wanting the social life of the office), and that meeting face to face has great benefits for learning and collaboration. However, as a business owner whose team are fully remote I don't at all buy the argument that that is the only way to build culture or learning. Can someone please tell me what is really behind the push to get people back in the office?”

In sum, it’s progressively looking as though the days of remote work and flexibility are being phased out. Most marginalised groups benefitted from the implementation of remote work. But most businesses, in a bid to increase efficiency during tough times, have forgotten who the winners, and therefore the consequential losers, of return-to-office mandates are.