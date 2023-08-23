The 5 keys to enhancing employee experience

Employee experience encompasses the entire journey of an employee within a company, starting from their job application to their last working day.

However, while many firms believe a hefty paycheque suffices in keeping workers engaged and happy, the reality is that a thriving work culture plays a pivotal role.

Gallup data states businesses that prioritise employee experience and foster engagement witness a remarkable 59% reduction in employee turnover compared to those with disengaged workforces. This emphasis on employee experience translates to greater work performance, heightened retention rates, and a substantial increase in discretionary effort.

Interestingly, a staggering 60% surge in productivity is observed when employees are content. So, HR leaders need to concentrate on nurturing a work culture that seamlessly elevates the employee experience.

Learning and development opportunities

Very few workers expect to spend their working lives in the same role. Most employees aspire to be challenged and to advance their skills as much as possible. Learning and development stands as a pivotal part of the employee experience. Creating development plans for each employee, whether that’s through an LMS, or simply though ongoing conversations with managers, is vital.

Establishing the parameters for success through well-defined goals, updated job descriptions, and personalised objectives creates a roadmap that aligns everyone and equips daily activities with a true sense of purpose.

Acknowledgment and praise

To put it simply, employees want to be recognised for their hard work. According to Gallup, doubling the frequency of employee recognition can lead to a 24% enhancement in work quality, 27% reduction in absenteeism, and a ten per cent decrease in staff shrinkage.

Fostering a culture of recognition involves promoting peer-to-peer feedback and encouraging managers to share positive feedback publicly and privately. As the adage goes, "what you appreciate, appreciates." This cost-effective strategy not only boosts engagement but also ripples positively through loyalty, retention, and productivity.

Empowerment through flexibility

Employees aren’t simply cogs in a machine. They have complex lives in and outside of work, and the sooner businesses appreciate that, the better. The pandemic underlined the significance of entrusting employees with flexibility, resulting in heightened happiness, productivity, motivation, and a longer tenure.

Flexibility may manifest differently across industries, but finding the right approach for your workforce is crucial. This can encompass flexible work arrangements, hybrid models, remote capabilities, or adaptable working hours.

Communication with line managers

Two-way communication forms the backbone of a fulfilling employee experience. It’s absolutely vital. Encouraging open conversations empowers employees and demonstrates their value to the organisation.

From our content partner

Truly open and mutual conversations between managers and employees empower, motivate, and unleash creativity. Sadly, Officevibe data indicates that 70% of employees desire more interaction with their managers.

Sharing values and mission

Organisations united by a clear mission and purpose attract employees whose values align seamlessly. The alignment extends far beyond simple financial objectives. It encompasses shared sustainable business practices, ethics and environmental and social governance. This is even more important to Millennials and later generations now entering the workplace.

However, only 73% of respondents, as per Officevibe data, feel that their organisation's leaders have effectively communicated a motivating vision. Ensuring transparent and accessible communication of the organisation’s goals and future plans – not just the how, but the why - drives employees to work harder toward shared goals, fostering improved business performance.

Looking for more

The journey of an employee within an organisation is a mission of growth, fulfilment, and shared success.

Employee experience transcends the transactional elements of work, and builds deeper connection to learning, recognition, flexibility, belonging, dialogue, values, and balance.

Businesses that invest in shaping a vibrant work culture amplify employee experience, leading to heightened engagement, retention, and organisational achievements. By cultivating an environment where employees thrive, companies will reap the rewards of their investment.