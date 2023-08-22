The keys to truly utilising AI to transform HR's mission

The rise of generative AI has sparked a wave of transformation that promises to reshape the workforce as we know it.

The latest global study from the IBM Institute for Business Value sheds light on the complexities that business leaders face in harnessing AI's potential, especially concerning workforce dynamics.

From addressing the skills gap to adapting operating models, HR leaders now hold the key to unlocking the true potential of AI-driven transformation.

The expanding skills gap

One of the most significant challenges posed by the AI revolution is the growing skills gap. According to the IBM study, executives anticipate that 40% of their workforce will require reskilling due to the implementation of AI and automation over the next three years.

The role of technology in the future of hiring What changes do you anticipate will take place in your workplace over the next decade? As HR professionals, it’s good practice to be aware of the developments and trends that are anticipated over the next few years: how they’ll shape how we work, the type of jobs required, and the working environment we expect to evolve. As workers become more dispersed and the digital workplace evolves to support them, this guide discusses how technology will be fundamental to maintaining safe, happy, and productive working environments… in whatever form they take. Download this guide and discover: The ultimate tips for managing a globalized workforce

How to remain regulatory and legally compliant when hiring overseas

The role background screening plays in the Future of Work

How AI and automation are transforming background screening Show more Show less Download Guide

This staggering statistic translates to a potential 1.4billion individuals globally, a number that underscores the urgent need for preparation. As organisations embrace AI, they must also equip their workforce with the skills necessary to thrive in an AI-augmented world.

Differential impact on employee groups

Generative AI's impact is not evenly distributed across seniorities. While all levels of the workforce are likely to feel its effects, entry-level employees are poised to experience the most significant transformation.

The study reveals that 77% of surveyed executive respondents believe that entry-level positions are already encountering the influence of generative AI, and this trend is set to intensify.

In contrast, only 22% of respondents note a similar impact on executive and senior management roles. This shift highlights the importance of targeted reskilling efforts for different employee segments.

Augmentation, not replacement

Contrary to fears of AI-induced job displacement, executives overwhelmingly believe that AI will augment, rather than replace, human capabilities.

An impressive 87% of surveyed executives foresee AI enhancing employees' abilities rather than substituting their roles. This belief is nuanced across functions, with 97% of executives seeing augmentation potential in procurement, followed by risk and compliance, finance, customer service, and marketing.

These findings emphasise the potential for AI to elevate human productivity, freeing them to focus on tasks that demand creativity, critical thinking, and emotional intelligence.

Employee Aspirations and leadership perspectives

A significant divide has emerged between employee aspirations and the perspectives of business leaders.

While AI's rise suggests the automation of mundane tasks, employees prioritise meaningful work over factors such as flexibility and growth opportunities. The study underscores that impactful work holds greater importance to employees than flexible arrangements or equity.

Unfortunately, business leaders appear to underestimate this desire for meaningful contributions, instead highlighting flexible work arrangements as the most crucial attribute beyond compensation and job security.

Navigating the future of work

In a world where AI is the harbinger of transformative change, HR leaders play a pivotal role in guiding organisations through these turbulent waters.

To navigate these challenges, here are four key actions for HR leaders to consider:

Make new, don’t tweak: Rather than automating existing processes, embrace AI's potential to re-engineer work processes. This could involve identifying tasks ripe for AI automation, thus freeing human resources for higher-value contributions.

Read more from us

Prepare for disruption: HR leaders must not only champion AI integration but also prepare the workforce for AI disruption. This includes workforce planning, identifying crucial roles, and facilitating transitions.

Prioritise skills: Leaders should be promoting the development of technical skills across the workforce to build a foundation for upskilling through the implementation of AI. Fostering a culture of AI literacy and critical thinking to empower employees to interact intelligently with AI systems will help workers face the future.

Promote transformation: AI will be truly utilised when businesses leverage it to automate routine tasks, empowering employees to concentrate on creative, fulfilling work. Encouraging employee input in identifying automation opportunities is absolutely essential in fostering a culture of continuous improvement.