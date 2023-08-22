How to effectively respond to controversy and criticism

Linus Tech Tips (LTT), a popular technology review channel on YouTube, that has 15.5million subscribers and 80 employees, has been caught up in a frenzy of controversy.

In recent weeks, after a competing channel, Gamers Nexus, alleged LTT failed its "responsibility to do due diligence on a product" when it incorrectly tested an incompatible graphics card and labelled the device a ‘bad product’ -- a move Gamers Nexus’ CEO Steve Burke said could harm the product’s small manufacturing company Billet Labs.

Following this, a former social media manager at the company, Madison Reeve, revealed in an X post that the company is a toxic place to work where she was “inappropriately grabbed multiple times in the office” and colleagues would make inappropriate comments towards her which caused her to suffer from mental health issues. Linus Tech Tips CEO Terren Tong said he was in a “state of shock” after reading the allegations and stated an investigation from an external body would be conducted.

LTT also uploaded a 20-minute apology video, which now has 4.7million views, pledging to pause uploading for a week, saying it would improve credibility and reduce content. But the video was met with much criticism. Many said the apology was disingenuous, with some viewers pointing to the fact that the channel was continuing to make money off the apology – to this, LTT turned off monetisation feature for the video.

One user commented: “I wish we’d get a real face to face apology instead of an HR crisis management washed version. Feels insincere and more like a ‘sorry we got caught’ rather than a ‘sorry we did this’”.

While another user’s comment, which garnered over 12,000 likes, reads: “Well, this certainly takes us back to Linus’ own words: "Always judge a company based on how they respond to criticism”.

Responding to criticism

This case is an interesting example of a company that through attempting to rectify their quickly dwindling reputation buried themselves deeper into a hole, the allegations against LTT losting the channel 200,000 subsribers. Ultimately, their response wasn’t right, and their audience felt it was insincere and false, highlighting the importance of dealing with criticism and allegations in an appropriate and efficient way.

Of course, there are likely to be legal considerations when responding publicly, but here are some general rules to keep in mind:

Act quickly: Companies, especially in the case of LTT, can often put themselves in a worse situation because they recognise that they need to act quickly when they are shrouded in controversy. Responding quickly can prevent the crisis from escalating, but if you’ve scrambled to come up with a response, you might end up making things worse.

Be transparent: Honesty is the best policy. This might not always be possible under legal parameters, but recognising that people aren’t stupid and can sniff out disingenuity straight away is an important consideration.

Monitor the situation: Being able to gauge public sentiment is important in being able to adjust your response and understand the public attitude towards your firm and the issue at hand.

Form a dynamic response team: Forming a dynamic response team that includes PR experts, stakeholders and your company execs, will get a mixed bag of perspectives. This should lead to an all-encompassing and well-thought-out response.

In sum, there are many ways to respond to a PR nightmare. A response strategy will depend on the nature of your issue, legal elements and the values of your company. Hopefully your firm never has to deal with one. But if you do, it’s good to remember that acting quickly and in a way that appears genuine is always an effective place to start.