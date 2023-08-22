Could this quirky remote working business save productivity?

You likely know the feeling of having a seemingly unachievable workload, and anxiety about not having enough hours in the day, yet still finding time to procrastinate.

It could be making 30 cups of tea a day, watching YouTube videos or simply staring blankly off into space, but all that time adds up.

In fact, an estimated one in five workers admit to regularly delaying tasks they need to do. According to a survey of 2219 persons performed by Darius Foroux, 88% of workers postpone at least an hour a day.

Half of the respondents said they frequently used the internet as a procrastination tool, whilst this tendency is especially strong when people are working from home, where they spend on average 1.12 hours per day procrastinating.

So, what’s the solution to chronic procrastination? Some professionals swear by certain software that blocks social media apps and ‘fun’ websites until work is done, with no way to get around the digital lock.

Read more from us

Others sign out of all but work-critical accounts online, or set timers on their desk to denote when they can get up and have a break – and finally make that cup of tea.

However, smart phones, TVs and the internet are still always just a simple button away.

This is where ‘procrastination cafes’ come into play. One, called the Manuscript Writing Café, in Koenji, Tokyo, is a prime example of what the concept offers. Specifically designed for remote workers, the café makes all patrons enter into an agreement in which they cannot get up and leave unless they can evidence that their work is complete.

Cast your mind back to being a child and having a parent stand over you until your homework is done, and you’ll grasp the basic concept that the company offers.

One TikToker who recently went to the café described how he was made to sign a ‘contract’ before being able to take his seat. Once sat down, the owners repeatedly patrolled the room, ensuring that everyone was working, instead of procrastinating.

So serious are the owners about their mission, that when the TikToker went to leave, he was vigorously questioned about completing his work. When he admitted that he’d ‘mostly’ finished his tasks, the owners forced him to sit back down and continue his work until he could prove he was done.

Armed with drinks, snacks, and an unwavering resolve, the staff guarded the door as the TikToker hunkered down for the final push.

What he initially dismissed as a "touristy gimmick" became a surprising revelation of the Manuscript Writing Café's genuine commitment to fostering productivity.

In some ways, this concept is reminiscent of traditional in-office micromanagement. However, as patrons have opted for the experience, it’s hard to deny that it’s truly effective at ensuring that productivity takes place.

It also has long-term ramifications. As the classic phrase says, effort is a muscle that should be exercised. By getting into the groove of truly engaged working, it’s likely that a few trips to the café could spawn more efficient habits in its patrons.

And, as remote working shows no signs of going away, the Manuscript Writing Café's concept may be one that catches on across the globe.

Would you patronise a business like the Manuscript Writing Café? Do you think it’s a good idea? Let us know in the comments.