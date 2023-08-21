Employee surveillance under the microscope after recent controversies

The benefits of hybrid and remote working have been widely extolled by now – whether it’s doing away with geographical restrictions to hire from a wider talent pool, improving your workforce’s wellbeing through a better work-life balance or fewer outgoings on commuting and those overpriced sandwiches at lunchtime.

But of course, some drawbacks have refused to go away – one of which being the dilemma of how to make sure your remote workers are actually, well… working.

The most obvious and simple solution is to trust them. As long as their daily tasks are ticked off by the time they clock off, does it really matter whether they’re glued to their desk every second of the day?

For some, it is, and this has led to a rise in worker surveillance. There are significant ethical issues when it comes to monitoring an employee’s productivity via tracking software, yet around one in five companies has admitted either installing technology to snoop on staff or planning to, according to research. The software can log how long workers take to read and reply to messages, check attendance at meetings — or even secretly film them from their screen.

Several firms have come under fire in recent months, amid allegations of monitoring remote workers’ activities.

Just this month (August 2023), insurer IAG terminated an employee with an impressive 18-year career, in which time the employee was known as a good worker, because after introducing keystroke monitoring technology, the firm noted periods of zero keystrokes on her device when remote.

In another incident earlier this year, a worker was ordered to pay back the equivalent of £1500 in wages to her ex-employer, after tracking software deemed she had “misrepresented” hours of work.

According to a tribunal in Canada, Karlee Besse, who worked remotely as an accountant, was accused of “time theft” by her ex-employer Reach CPA, who claimed she had logged more than 50 hours that “did not appear to have spent on work-related tasks”.

The firm’s claim was based on evidence from an employee-tracking software called TimeCamp, which had been installed on Besse’s work laptop. The software tracks how long a document is open, how it’s used by an employee, and logs times of key actions.

Reach CPA told the legal proceedings it had “identified irregularities between [Besse’s] timesheets and the software usage logs”.

Firms under fire over monitoring plans

Naturally, many feel this type of monitoring is too invasive and displays a lack of trust in the workforce, and some big names have received backlash to their monitoring schemes.

In 2020, accounting giants PwC came under fire for developing a facial recognition tool to help them monitor staff working from home.. The technology was designed to alert bosses when workers stepped away from their desks, including to make a drink or use the bathroom.

Similarly, banking giant Barclays piloted a computer monitoring system to log the “effectiveness” of employees when at their desks.

Just over a week later, the firm pulled the plug on the tracking system in response to negative “colleague feedback”.

In 2022, confidential documents obtained by Motherboard showed that Amazon had outlined plans to track the keyboard and mouse patterns of remote customer service employees, in a bid to catch out rogue workers or hackers from accessing customers' data.

What is the law on monitoring staff?

Karen Holden, CEO of A City Law Firm, explains that although the practice is legal if regulations are followed, employers must be careful to show a legitimate need for the policy, as well as ensuring staff consent to the monitoring.

"Monitoring employees working remotely or at the office is not illegal if it complies with regulations including the Data Protection Act 2018, and the Employment Practices Data Protection Code 2011,” Holden previously told HR Grapevine.

“An employer ideally should have carried out an impact assessment so it can show there is a legitimate interest behind the mechanisms and how the data is to be stored and used. This is also helpful for the employer to understand and balance trust, and motivation against any loss of staff confidence.

“The employees should provide their consent and have knowledge of what the employer is doing if an employer is to avoid potential grievances and claims. As such a dedicated policy should be circulated to inform staff of what is being done and why to avoid surprises and confusion (unless this has already been set out in their employment contracts).”

Holden continued: “All staff should be treated equally to avoid claims of discrimination and caution should be exercised not to infringe a person’s privacy by being too invasive. Given recent times an employer should be sensitive to staff well-being, health and the hours staff are working.

“This is actually common practice in large London businesses. Specifically for keystroke capture, employers will need to obtain written agreement for this type of monitoring in some cases.”

Why it matters

If done properly, employee tracking is totally legal, but no less Orwellian. Implementing such software risks breaking down employee-employer trust, and many people have spoken out against the rise in these measures.

Frances O’Grady, TUC General Secretary, told the Metro in 2022: “Worker surveillance tech has taken off during this pandemic as more people have been forced to work from home.

“We know many employers are investing in tech to micro-manage workers and automate decisions about who to hire, and who to let go. Staff must be properly consulted on the use of surveillance at work and protected from unfair management by algorithm.

“As we emerge from this crisis, technology must be used to make working lives better — not to rob people of their dignity.”

Are workers prepared to accept more surveillance if it allows them more flexibility?

If new research is to be believed, working in a Big Brother environment is a trade-off many are willing to accept in exchange for one of the most sought-after work perks.

GetApp UK- a UK-based B2B software comparison site surveyed over 1,000 SME employees to better understand their perspective on flexible working schedules. They found that 71% of staff would agree to more surveillance at work in order to be granted a flexible working schedule.

This correlates with GetApp’s previous study, which found that a high proportion of employees that have changed jobs in the last two years, moved in order to find a new role which enabled a flexible working schedule.

Interestingly the majority of employees would be willing to accept additional surveillance, despite some of the associated stresses that come with that. The disadvantages of increased monitoring according to employees include, heightened levels of stress (48%), less trust in the company (47%), and a feeling that companies are invading workers' privacy (40%).

89% of employees believe that software helps facilitate a flexible working schedule. The tools used by employees and voted most useful include collaboration software (96%), communication tools (90%), project management software (82%), and performance tracking software (75%). Better intra-team communication and quick access to critical information and tasks were deemed the biggest advantages of using these software.

Currently, 75% of SMEs use communication software tools such as Slack, and Microsoft Teams, whilst 56% use collaboration software tools such as Google Drive. Most employees that use software to boost flexibility (89%) believe these tools help achieve work flexibility in regard to time and location.

77% of employees who weren't sure whether their company would increase software spending, believe their organisation should invest more in software in the next year in order to enable flexible working. Despite this, only 35% believe their company will.

David Jani, Content Analyst at GetApp UK, commented on the findings: “We observed interesting patterns regarding the compromises employees would be willing to make, such as additional monitoring by employers, in order to achieve a more flexible workplace. Furthermore, many participants who already use software that promotes flexibility were positive about the prospect of more company investment in these tools.

“We could also see clear signs that employees believed in the benefits software solutions can bring to creating a more flexible digital workplace. Collaboration software was seen as especially beneficial in this regard with nearly all current users we asked ranking it highly.”