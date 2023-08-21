How workers behave outside of work isn't your business, until it is

A recent story of an oil rig worker who had been based in the Arctic Circle came to light recently.

The employee was arrested for drunk and disorderly behaviour and abusing police officers when he was refused entry onto a train, for which his representative defended his actions as “an aberration from a hard-working man in a stressful job.”

In this case, the worker’s drinking habits resulted in legal repercussions. Thankfully for employers, this isn’t so common. But it does highlight that an employee’s behaviour can taint their employer’s reputation, and you can’t control what your workers do.

As an employer, you expect your staff to conduct themselves in a work-appropriate manner when they are dealing with customers or clients or speaking to their colleagues within working hours. But what about outside of those hours?

“There are very limited reasons when an employer can step in to tell an employee how to behave outside of work,” says Rob Fisher, Managing & HR Director at Strategi Solutions. “As soon as an individual is out of their working hours, that time becomes their own time, and the control from the employer becomes virtually non-existent. Obviously, there are exceptions to this, such as if the employee's behaviour damages the reputation of the company.

“For example, criminal behaviour or if an incident has occurred at a work function, but typically, what happens outside of work hours is the employee's business. You could argue that this becomes more intertwined due to the seniority of the employee, but for consistency and fair treatment, this shouldn’t matter and, in any event, should misconduct occur, a full investigation should be carried out prior to any disciplinary action being taken.”

From online trolling to football hooliganism

Social media also plays a massive role in the influence of employee behaviour on the workplace. Social media, and the way employees portray themselves, continues to be of paramount importance to employers in their job interview process and beyond.

Employers can often search for candidates on LinkedIn, Facebook, or Instagram to see what a candidate is like in their ‘normal’ life, to find out if they are a good fit for the company. Inadvertently, employers influence the content workers post online, as they know their current or potential employer might be lurking online and judging their actions.

“Whilst employees are free to do whatever they want in their spare time outside work, when their behaviour starts to impact on the workplace, then it becomes a concern for the employer,” says HR Advice and Consultancy Director, Kate Palmer.

“For example, if an employee posts something inappropriate on their personal social media or is involved in a violent altercation outside of work, if they are identified as working at your company, it can reflect badly on the organisation and cause reputational damage. We’ve all seen stories where this has happened - online trolling, football hooliganism, abusive behaviour, and drunken fights have all ended up with the company the person involved works for being identified and linked on social media.”

From an employer’s perspective, there is a distinct difference between an employee having a few drinks on a night out and them being disorderly and abusive. When you hire a certain candidate, it’s with the tacit belief that they are an individual who aligns with the company both during and outside working hours.

It’s important that employers act reasonably when faced with a reason to address behaviour outside of work. “Taking action, up to and including dismissal, for something an employee does outside of work can be fair, but this all depends on the reason behind it and the procedure used. Employers need to make sure they are acting within the range of reasonable responses to what has happened,” continues Palmer.

“Every case will be different, but key elements to consider are the particular role that the employee has, what they are alleged to have done, and whether they were identifiable at the time – for instance, perhaps they were wearing company uniform when it happened, or maybe their workplace is listed on their social media profiles for everyone to see.

“Employers are more likely to bring outside behaviour into question when the employee’s actions bring their integrity in the workplace into doubt. Others may look to act because continuing to employ the person concerned could affect the success of the business or bring it into disrepute. An employee letting their hair down is not likely to make the newspapers, but serious anti-social behaviour very well might.

“Clearly, the more public exposure of the incident, the more at risk the business is reputationally. Some employers may decide that the connection between work and the employee’s behaviour is too strong, and that continued employment is untenable.”

Ultimately, you can’t keep tabs on what your workforce does outside of working hours. And frankly, it’s none of your business. But being aware that the way individuals act outside of work can have consequences for your organisation is important. That way, when you hire talent or start to notice certain behaviours within the workplace, you can gauge whether it's something that could impact your organisation outside of work too.