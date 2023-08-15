You might also like

He notes that whilst critics might dismiss DEI and ESG initiatives as mere "fluff and happy talk," these practices work, and they drive success.
His assertion that Alpine's investors prioritise performance over optics reinforces the enduring importance of tangible outcomes. For Alpine, embracing the B-Corp label isn't just about projecting an image—it's a well-founded strategy that underpins the firm's remarkable growth.
“This is not about sounding good or looking good. Our investors care about dollars in and out. They are investing in us because of our performance, at the end of the day. Perhaps they like the 'B-Corp' label, but we doubled our fund size [to $4.5 billion] because of our performance,” he recently told Forbes.
In a landscape where businesses are navigating the complex intersections of ethics, sustainability, and financial success, Alpine Investors' approach offers valuable lessons.
It showcases that corporate commitment to D&I and ESG isn't just an exercise in appeasement; it's a formula for thriving in a dynamic and socially conscious marketplace.
Alpine’s success story underscores that performance and principled action need not be at odds. Instead, they can be mutually reinforcing, propelling businesses toward long-term growth and resonance in an increasingly values-driven economy.
