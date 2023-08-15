You might also like

There’s been much talk about the B-Corp movement in recent years.

Despite a backlash in the US over the prominence environmental and social governance within the corporate world, over 6,800 companies in over 160 industries have received the status, with more signing up every day.

One such company is private equity firm Alpine Investors, which claims that despite the backlash, becoming a B-Corp has drastically improved its business and futureproofed the firm.

What is a B-Corp?

In essence, a B-Corp is a company that is verified by B Lab (the governing body of the movement) to meet ‘high standards of social and environmental performance, transparency, and accountability’.

These are firms that see their commitment to environmental action, equality and social justice as a cornerstone of their practices, and therefore institute them into everyday working life.

The UK alone boasts over 1,300 B-Corps in 58 industries, affecting the working lives of over 59,000 workers. The likes of Waitrose, Ocado and Boots are all certified B-Corps.

Why is being a B-Corp divisive?

The term has gained a sense of infamy in some circles, including the US right wing. As a result, a recent Bloomberg survey, polling approximately 300 Bloomberg terminal users, found that approximately two-thirds of respondents believe that the backlash against ESG in the United States will lead companies to abandon the use of the term in conversations with clients.

However, the majority of these respondents intend to maintain their integration of environmental, social, and governance metrics into their business strategies.

‘Fluff and happy talk’

Graham Weaver, the Founder and CEO of Alpine Investors, states that Alpine was an early adopter in its sector of the B-Corp certification.

Weaver's perspective on the relationship between B-Corp practices and performance is clear: "It doesn't feel like there's a big conflict. If treating people well, achieving a high net promoter score, and fostering a desirable work environment conflicted with high performance, there would be tension. But that's not been the case. The two have complemented each other."

Alpine Investors' dedication to D&I and ESG principles has yielded tangible results. The firm's commitment to hiring 50% women and one-third minority candidates has emerged as a defining differentiator among private equity firms.

[image:39753]



Interestingly, this strategic decision hasn't just fostered inclusivity; it has also translated into enhanced fund performance. Weaver attests to this synergy, underscoring the link between a diverse workforce and bottom-line success.

He notes that whilst critics might dismiss DEI and ESG initiatives as mere "fluff and happy talk," these practices work, and they drive success.

His assertion that Alpine's investors prioritise performance over optics reinforces the enduring importance of tangible outcomes. For Alpine, embracing the B-Corp label isn't just about projecting an image—it's a well-founded strategy that underpins the firm's remarkable growth.

“This is not about sounding good or looking good. Our investors care about dollars in and out. They are investing in us because of our performance, at the end of the day. Perhaps they like the 'B-Corp' label, but we doubled our fund size [to $4.5 billion] because of our performance,” he recently told Forbes.

Looking for more

In a landscape where businesses are navigating the complex intersections of ethics, sustainability, and financial success, Alpine Investors' approach offers valuable lessons.

It showcases that corporate commitment to D&I and ESG isn't just an exercise in appeasement; it's a formula for thriving in a dynamic and socially conscious marketplace.

Alpine’s success story underscores that performance and principled action need not be at odds. Instead, they can be mutually reinforcing, propelling businesses toward long-term growth and resonance in an increasingly values-driven economy.