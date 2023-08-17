With another COVID wave on the way, will we ditch offices once again?

A new COVID mutation is causing a stir within the scientific community, with some warning that Britain looks set to see another ‘wave’ of infections with ‘reasonable certainty’.

The Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies recently stated that the wave is likely to be caused by the conclusion of the summer holidays, colder weather returning and more people returning to offices, in tandem with the explosion of the new highly transmissible new strain.

Signs of a boom in infections are already underway, with hospital admissions due to COVID rising in recent weeks, just as the efficacy of last year’s vaccines are reportedly set to wane. In addition, ministers have already concluded that booster jabs will not be offered to nearly 12 million Britons this winter.

“Without ramping up surveillance, and in the face of waning immunity, we are travelling into winter more vulnerable and with blinkers on,” warned Christina Pagel, a member of the independent Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies recently told the Independent.

The expected steep rise in cases may come as a shock to many, who believed waves of the virus were a thing of the past. Workers are increasingly returning to offices across the nation, and disturbing memories of mid-pandemic measures, social distancing and mask wearing have likely faded.

Yet, will we see some measures return as businesses hope to fend off the damaging effects of widespread sickness and therefore, absences, which caused so much damage over the course of the past several years?

Some experts think so. Dr Trisha Greenhalgh, a University of Oxford healthcare expert and also Sage member, recently wrote on social media that she believed it was time to start reinstating some measures to prevent localised transmission.

“My various science WhatsApp groups are buzzing… I understand little of the detail but it looks like it’s once again time to MASK UP,” she shared.

A return to the office thwarted?

What’s more, many companies have only just concluded that they expect staff to once again attend the office regularly. For example Zoom, known as a vital tool for remote working and a facilitator of office-replacement communication tools, this month requested that staff return, if they’re within 50 miles of an office.

“We believe that a structured hybrid approach — meaning employees that live near an office need to be onsite two days a week to interact with their teams — is most effective for Zoom,” Colleen Rodriguez, Zoom’s Head of Global PR, said in a recent statement.

“As a company, we are in a better position to use our own technologies, continue to innovate, and support our global customers.”

Whilst it seems general consensus that, due to vaccines and previous exposure, plus a gradual weakening of COVID’s potency may prevent hospital admissions at levels seen at the apex of the pandemic, the threat of sickness via transmission is still very much an issue that businesses need to be cognizant of.

So will this lead to U-turns in office returns? This is impossible to say at this stage. It’s unlikely that the UK Government will reinstate some of the measures previously witnessed at the hands of the pandemic such as social distancing, lockdowns and legally mandated office bans.

And with infections still bubbling away at lower levels, it’s hard to perceive exactly how people will react to another wave, given the damage that previous COVID measures caused to mental health and wellbeing (albeit being necessary for physical health and safety).

However, for those who wish to ensure that their workers are safe from the increased threat of transmission, it’s likely that many will at the very least make office attendance optional whilst infections are rising.

Yet if the wave does hit as scientists are predicting, it could permanently change the way we perceive office attendance, as businesses and workers accept that steep rises in transmission due to mutations are simply a part of modern life, and therefore an agile approach to where we work is not only acceptable, but wholly necessary.