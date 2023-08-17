The trend forcing workers to quit after a holiday - is there anything employers can do?

Everyone looks forward to their annual leave. Whether you spend it sitting in your garden, in front of the telly, or on a beach in the Bahamas, our time away from work is often spent rejuvenating and resting our body and mind.

Yet, when we return from this holiday, we are quickly brought back to reality, and for many, the nine-to-five grind commences again. The pandemic and everything that followed changed the way working professionals view work in relation to their own wellbeing, with much of the UK workforce resigning from their positions altogether.

But studies show that even after getting a good amount of rest over the holiday, workers dread returning to work after a holiday. This is illustrated in research that found 73% of people experience anxiety upon rejoining work after a relaxing break. For many workers, this manifests in not being able to sleep the night before rejoining their employer.

Sleep scares

“During holidays, individuals experience a shift in their daily routines, including their sleep patterns. Those irregular sleep schedules and disruptions in circadian rhythms can make it challenging for the body to readjust when it's time to return to work, leading to sleep disturbances and difficulty falling asleep on the night before resuming work,” says sleep psychologist Dr. Katherine Hall.

If we have jetlag, are out partying or staying up late during our holidays, we’re more likely to have irregular sleeping schedules when we attempt to get back into our normal routines. Beyond this, Hall points to the fact that anxiety can set in before going to work due to a struggle to get out of a ‘holiday mindset’ and into a disciplined one.

“Holidays often create a more relaxed mindset, where people indulge in leisure activities and stay up later than usual. Transitioning back to a structured and disciplined mindset for work can create cognitive dissonance, making it even more difficult to fall asleep due to this reverse 'holiday mindset.'"

“The night before going back to work is when many individuals experience a fear of the unknown. The prospect of facing new projects, challenges, or changes in the workplace can trigger anticipatory stress, which can seriously interfere with their ability to sleep soundly.

“Finally, resuming work responsibilities after a rejuvenating holiday can also evoke feelings of anxiety and stress. Worries about pending tasks, workloads, or potential challenges can lead to racing thoughts and heightened physiological arousal, making it tough to unwind and fall asleep effectively the night before as well.”

Quit-cation

These feelings of anxiety after a holiday can be so deep-seated for workers that many will start to ask themselves why they have so much fear about going back to their job. For some, this realisation leads to them leaving their employer altogether.

One study shows that employees aren’t waiting very long after returning from a holiday to start looking for another job – 63% said that it takes less than three months for them to leave their job after considering it while on holiday.

Looking for more

Employees who work while they are on holiday, whether known or unknown to their employer, tend to have this feeling even stronger. In fact, 71% of respondents who thought about leaving their job while on a holiday, where they also worked, have followed through on plans to quit.

What this research suggests is that among considering what to eat for dinner or which beach to go to the next day, workers generally consider leaving their job on holiday. The reasons for this are probably varied, but for a lot of people, going on holiday gives the opportunity to have space from the day-to-day grind of work, which can leave space for a realisation that one doesn’t actually like their job.

Therefore, employers must identify some of the issues that their staff face in the workplace to prevent the likelihood of post-holiday quitting, while also creating a culture and work environment that employees don’t feel scared to rejoin. In a talent landscape where employers can’t afford to lose any of their workforce to competitors, it’s crucial for firms to be aware that their staff might be going on holiday for longer than planned.