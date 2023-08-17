The R&R of a week's holiday is wiped out in less than two work days

We’ve all experienced the post-holiday blues. No matter how much you enjoy your job, there’s always that feeling of dread about sitting back down at your desk, after a few days of lying on a beach or exploring a new city.

And new research has found that it takes, on average, just over one working day for all of the relaxation and joy from a holiday to disappear.

A study conducted by Reed found that it takes an average of 11 working hours for stress levels to return to normal after a period of annual leave, pointing toward a concerning movement where ‘holiday destress’ quickly transforms into ‘holiday restress’.

Commenting on this, Ian Nicholas, Global Managing Director at Reed, said: “We’re entering the time of year when people come back to work after their holidays and experience the back-to-work blues. Workers are finding it harder and harder to switch off, especially as being able to take your work with you with your mobile is easier than ever. Tech making work more accessible often means our everyday work lives bleed into what is supposed to be our time off.

“Holiday restress sees people who have destressed on holiday quickly becoming stressed again moments after going back to work.”

On top of this, the survey also found that nearly two-thirds of workers (61%) think or worry about work at some point while on holiday, with some checking their emails while they are away or just before their return (45%).

The results also show that in the run up to annual leave, two thirds (66%), at some point, work longer hours to compensate for the time off.

With annual leave not serving its purpose to help workers unwind and have a break, we are edging toward a more stressed nation, explains Ian. He said: “Disconnecting yourself from work is supposed to rejuvenate your mind, resulting in you being in a healthier state of mind when you return.

“With fewer people being able to switch off when away from work, we are becoming a more stressed and tired nation.”

Post-holiday blues mean that most people (78%) find returning to work stressful, with over a third feeling dread (37%) and anxiety (35%) the day before returning to work. Sadly, only 13% feel relaxed or energetic before the first day back.

“Maybe the question people should be asking is how much they are enjoying their career," Ian concluded, adding: "With over half (52%) of our respondents saying they consider changing jobs post-holiday, it seems a lot of the nation could be unhappy in their current role.

“I’d strongly argue that it’s never too late to pursue a job that would make you happier and therefore less stressed. It would certainly keep those post-holiday blues at bay.”