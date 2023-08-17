HR learnings from Kenergy in the workplace

Ken and his Kenergy have dominated social media channels since the release of Barbie the movie.

While Barbie goes to the real world on a journey to find out why she’s malfunctioning, Ken, played by Ryan Gosling, goes on something of a spiritual journey, discovering the patriarchy, and turning Barbieland into the Kendom.

It escalates to a showstopping number, ‘I’m just Ken’, where Ken and his fellow Kens sing about being an accessory to Barbie, ‘number two’. ‘Where I see love, she sees a friend,’ sings Gosling as Ken.

And if you’ve seen the Barbie movie, it’s likely you’re also aware of a ‘Ken’ in your workplace, or at least ‘Kenergy’.

Defining Kenergy

While it’s a comedy moment in many ways, Kenergy is portrayed in the Barbie film as a form of toxic masculinity crossed with Ken's self-awareness. He sings 'I'm Just Ken' in a moment of self-awakening, amidst his discovery of the patriarchy. Someone with Kenergy might be an attention seeker, confused or unhappy about their role in the company, and most likely oblivious to issues around them, from mental health to menopause.

And it can raise issues from the senior management to the workers alike, not just, as it were, the ‘Head Ken’.

Looking for more

Katie Buckingham, founder of Resilience, Stress Management and Mental Health at Work training provider Altruist explains: “In businesses, Kenergy can often trickle down from the top of a leadership tree and permeate workplace culture – fostering an environment for Kens to flourish. Whether that manifests in wanting to be the centre of attention, encouraging damaging behaviours, or ignorance towards issues affecting their colleagues, the toxic side of Kenergy can quickly spread.

“On an individual level, Kenergy can be a result of someone being unhappy in their role, a lack of clarity surrounding their role, or a self-esteem issue. For HR professionals, finding the source of this overall unhappiness can help to address the negative Kenergy people are feeling.”

Can Kenergy be a positive thing?

According to Great Gerwig, the director of Barbie, Kenergy is about men who show support for women with confidence and openness.

A company with a Barbie product of sorts is global retailer and manufacturer of custom-designed LED neon lights and signs. Custom Neon’s Co-founder and CEO Jake Munday shared how, on setting up the company with his wife Jess, who is the People and Culture manager, they felt that they embrace that side of Kenergy.

"I co-founded the business with my wife Jess who is the People and Culture Manager. Starting Custom Neon was Jess’ idea. Initially, she was working in a role she loved which was in HR for Cotton On (a global fashion retailer), however, she decided to take the leap in starting this business and I trusted her judgement. Jess used her strengths in HR, while I incorporated my entrepreneurial strengths which helped create a harmonious working environment. Although we have different skill sets, we both have just as much input as one another when it comes to running Custom Neon. Sometimes I will have ideas that I want to push ahead with, but Jess thinks more logically and will look at how certain ideas could be an advantage or disadvantage for the business. We balance the business out which is why we have become so successful in what we do."

"As the business was growing very quickly and successfully, Jess decided to expand the team by hiring several driven and talented women in key roles including Global Operations Manager, Marketing Manager and Digital Marketing Director. We love to see women in high-power roles which is why a lot of the roles in the company are female-dominated. Kenergy is also a great way to show that it’s important to take breaks and time out for yourself when you need to. Creating a balance in the work setting ensures that employees don’t feel burnt out. Although 90% of the time we hustle at work, it’s great to take that 10% to have a breather, take a walk and listen to some music and come back to your desk feeling refreshed. We love to see diversification in the workplace and we don’t see the point in gender roles, if you have the right skills then bring them to the table and embrace your kenergy!"

Managing Kenergy levels

In the Barbie move, Ken is eventually reconciled with his role as being Barbie’s friend, rather than boyfriend. And in the workplace, it’s about managing Kenergy one on one, says Katie Buckingham. “Speaking to someone about their behaviour, identifying the root cause of it, and finding out what truly motivates that person will help to overcome any concerns they have about their role in the workplace. It’s also an opportunity to give a Ken ownership of something to tackle any lack of clarity around their role that could be causing them to give off Kenergy. Naturally, systemic issues that encourage Kenergy need a full audit to find the root cause but introducing HR processes to reduce the Kenergy manifesting in individuals or teams can help to create a much more balanced and happier workplace.”