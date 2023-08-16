Advice from and for HR when it comes to exams and recruitment

Everyone has an exam day story. Everyone. From the moments of relief to the 'failures' and looking forward on the impact of exams on employee's futures.

When it comes to recruitment and HR, it's becoming an outdated ideal that applicants need to have certain exam grades, or a degree. To mark a-levels results day 2023, here are words of wisdom from and for those in HR and leadership:

Consider your future employment strategy

Employment Consultant Tom Cornell, Psychology Consultant at HireVue, is urging all employers to rethink their recruitment strategies to ensure the younger generation is given a fair chance in their future prospects. He says: “For the students who haven’t quite got the A-Level results they were hoping for, it can feel like the end of the world.

But the results aren’t always a fair reflection of the individual’s efforts, rather it shows that the education system’s academic attainment has not yet recovered from the disruption of the past few years; the pandemic, the subsequent shift to online learning and the recent faculty strikes. These have only hampered an already struggling system. A single letter or numbered grade can’t accurately portray a student’s ability and really, we should be looking beyond these grades to truly assess someone’s talent and skills.

"This is an opportunity for employers to review their recruitment processes and foster a skills-based approach to better identify candidates' qualities throughout the process. Businesses must not over-rely on educational qualifications that have seen extreme disruption as the sole means to assess a candidate.”

Employees' children will be on their radar today

Debra Spurway, Director at HR Dept reminds you not to overlook those who have children getting results. “Don’t forget to support your colleagues who’s children gain their results today. They are your future employees. For those colleagues who are parents, remember A level results day can be stressful for them, support and understand.”

Open your mind to all-rounders

"With A level results returning to pre-pandemic levels, it’s important to be aware that young people getting their results this year may have lower grades for the same ability as those over the past three years," says David Morgan, Chief Executive of the Career Development Institute. "There are also concerns that young people from low income backgrounds may have been disproportionately affected by the disruption during the pandemic so the attainment gap is expected to widen. As well as bearing in mind when candidates took qualifications, it’s more valuable than ever to also look beyond the grades to their wider skills and experiences to get a well-rounded view of their suitability."

Factor in emotional intelligence

HR manager, Daisy Taylor, at Absolute Digital media says: “My advice for HR recruiters is to remember that academic performance is just one aspect of a candidate's potential. While good grades can indicate a certain level of dedication and capability, they don't define the entirety of a person's abilities or suitability for a role. Although it is very important to review their grades, it is equally important to evaluate candidates' soft skills such as communication, problem-solving, teamwork, adaptability, and emotional intelligence. These skills are often critical for success in the workplace and can't be solely determined by academic achievements.”

Hiring is about skills not just grades

Josh Graff, Managing Director, EMEA & LATAM, LinkedIn shares that companies can follow the lead of those who aren't requiring a degree to be considered for a role.

“A degree is not the only indicator of talent and businesses are increasingly recognising that. On LinkedIn we’re seeing more and more companies removing degrees as a requirement for roles - last year we saw a 90% year-on-year increase in the share of UK job postings not requiring a degree," he says.

"Degrees will always be critical for certain jobs but there are a number of exciting opportunities and alternative routes out there for people who didn’t go to university. It’s positive to see that businesses - such as IBM and Kellogg’s UK - are thinking more broadly about how to find and nurture talent. By removing unnecessary barriers in the hiring process, we can help level the playing field for job seekers and bring a diverse range of talent, fresh perspectives and ideas into organisations.”

Failure is part of all our work lives - don't penalise potential hires because of it

Coventry University’s Vice-Chancellor thought the world had ended following a disappointing results day - but he now credits the setback with propelling him on the path to becoming a higher education leader. Professor John Latham CBE said: “I completely failed my A level results the first time round - but I was very good at snooker! When I failed, the initial feeling was that the world had ended. Now what do I do? I had all these plans of where I was going to go. What is really interesting for me now is that when people ask me what the big defining moments in my life are, I say that one of them is the day I failed my A level results. It made me really think about what I wanted to do and where I wanted to go.”

Read more from us

See results day as a great moment to find new talent

"In a particularly tough recruitment market now, results day is a golden opportunity to attract new talent who you can nurture and develop internally," shares Caroline Green, Founder of the Talent Cycle and Career Development Expert. "Research tells us that whilst young people are looking to move on quickly in their careers, they are particularly interested in working with organisations with strong cultures, sustainability goals and are looking for roles with meaning. Recruitment drives focused on these and skill-based recruitment, rather than previous career tenure, could be highly beneficial for your organisation. Creating a psychologically safe environment, with managers who lead with emotional intelligence, will help less experienced candidates thrive and add real value to the organisation,"

And, finally, if your staff are teachers...

Finn Bartram, HR expert at People Managing People reminds those who manage teaching staff of the stress of results day on those employees. “Results day is one of the biggest days in the educational calendar, which can be a pressing time for teaching staff as well as students. “On crucial days like this, staff can pile a lot of pressure on themselves, so it’s important to make sure every team member has been offered one-on-one time with leadership, to ensure everyone is feeling positive and knows where to turn to should they need support.

“Recognition for staff after key events like this is also very important, so it is a good idea to remind leadership of this too ahead of the day. This could be as simple as leadership sending a follow-up group email to all staff involved in results day, mentioning specific employee’s involvement and thanking them for their hard work. Teaching staff are often the last to receive recognition on results day, so this is hugely important when it comes to keeping teams motivated.”