An employer's guide to inflation

‘Inflation’ is a word you would be hard pressed to escape today.

Everywhere you turn are stories of regular people struggling due to the increased cost of things and stories about how weak the British Pound is compared to the US Dollar. For many, the knock-on impact of inflation is being experienced in their own lives with their monthly salary not going as far as it once did. But what does inflation even mean?

Essentially, inflation is how much goods and services have increased within a year. The Office for National Statistics (ONS) looks at the price of goods and services in the UK – such as milk, bread or holidays – which determines the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for that year. This price is compared to the previous year to find the rate of inflation at that point in time.

Now, the figures suggest that the rate of inflation has slowed to 6.8% – this is down from 7.9% in the year to June.

Why does inflation happen?

The global economy is like an ecosystem, nothing exists in a vacuum. This means that events happening in another part of the world can directly impact the economy where you live.

Inflation can happen for multiple reasons. In this case, the pandemic, the war in Ukraine and Brexit has all disrupted the global economy. This is for a variety of complex reasons, but in particular the driving up of global energy prices and increased prices of importing and exporting have contributed to the problem. These factors have had an impact on the price of goods and services in the UK, driving inflation.

Why does it impact interest rates?

So, inflation is the cost of goods and services, but why does this influence interest rates? Inflation underpins economic policy in the UK. Put simply, when inflation rises, the Bank of England (BoE) might raise interest rates, in a move to encourage saving and reduce borrowing to curb spending and demand.

Higher interest rates make loans more expensive, reducing consumer and business borrowing, which in turn slows down economic activity. Inversely, when inflation is low, the BoE might lower interest rates to encourage borrowing and spending, contributing to economic growth.

Why would we want higher inflation? I hear you ask. Well, high inflation isn’t inherently negative, but it can be bad if it gets out of control, this is what the BoE has been attempting to prevent. So, essentially, the central bank uses interest rates to control and maintain economic stability.

Why does it impact wages?

The spending power of consumers is intricately linked to the economy. Inflation diminishes the purchasing power consumers have, as the prices of goods and services rise but people are no longer able to buy them. From a consumer’s perspective, this can often mean their standard of living drops.

The ONS recently reported that wages have risen at the highest rate since their records began in 2001. Government figures and spectators have occasionally criticised UK workers and employers for raising wages in alignment with inflation, saying it is a part of the cause of the issue – but why?

Despite enabling workers to keep up with increased prices, high wages can contribute to creating hiked prices and demand in the economy, which can increase inflation. As a result, the BoE heavily considers wage growth when coming up with monetary policy, such as whether to increase interest rates.

Read more from us

In sum, the relationship between wages, interest rates and inflation are dynamic and multifaceted. The UK Government and the BoE strive to maintain balance between these factors to keep inflation at a healthy rate and the economy stable.

A variety of complex factors influence inflation, many of which haven’t been mentioned here. For example, global exchange rates and prices, fiscal policies like taxes, and changes in the labour market are also influencing factors, highlighting that inflation is a result of a variety of occurences.

None the less, we can point to a few major occurences – the pandemic, the war in Ukraine and Brexit – for causing some major shifts in the world and pushing up the costs of goods and services. The complexity of the situation might leave one feeling helpless in the fight for a better economy, but at least now you’ll be better equipped to understand what inflation is and what’s driving up inflation in the first place.