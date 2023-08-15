Work-life balance isn't working - it's time to try something new

Today’ workers live in an era of ‘always on’ working culture, where work emails are constantly just a click away on a smart phone, and the corporate switchboard can be diverted to a personal device. And in this era, where burnout is running rampant, the goal of work-life balance is the yardstick against which wellbeing is measured.

Yet, a new concept is here, and ready to dethrone work-life balance as the future of employee wellness. Enter the concept of ‘work-life fluidity,’ an approach that's gaining traction across industries, redefining the relationship between work and personal life.

This new and evolving philosophy encourages individuals to seamlessly integrate their professional and personal commitments, fostering a sense of ‘harmony’ rather than the traditional dichotomy of balance, according to reports from LinkedIn.

In practice, the central premise of work-life fluidity is rooted in the acknowledgment that modern professionals don't merely juggle two separate spheres. Rather, they navigate a dynamic continuum where the lines between work and personal life are blurred so irreconcilably that merely trying to divide the two is impossible.

Unlike the traditional work-life balance, which often implies a harmonious bifurcation of one’s life into two equally considered elements, work-life fluidity claims to foster adaptability.

Professionals adopting this philosophy strive to integrate their roles and responsibilities seamlessly. This might mean working remotely while tending to familial needs or pursuing personal interests during traditionally ‘work’ hours. Similarly, it may mean utilising dead time on a weekend to get a key task out of the way for the week ahead.

Breaking down the barrier in ‘balance’

The concept of work-life balance, although well-intentioned, has faced criticism for perpetuating unrealistic expectations. Striving for a strict equilibrium between work and personal life can inadvertently cause stress and guilt, as individuals wrestle with the pressure to allocate equal time to both domains.

The traditional approach often assumes that these two facets of life are inherently at odds, setting the stage for internal conflict.

By contrast, work-life fluidity recognises that certain periods may require a more intense focus on work, while others call for a greater emphasis on personal matters. This adaptability aims to eliminate the guilt associated with not achieving a picture-perfect balance at all times, allowing individuals to respond to the ebb and flow of life's demands.

For professionals, the concept of work life fluidity can lead to reduced stress and burnout, as the pressure to rigidly compartmentalise work and personal life dissipates. Increased flexibility can also contribute to enhanced job satisfaction, empowering individuals to align their work schedules with their peak productivity hours.

However, there are considerations to bear in mind. The efficacy of fluidity is largely theoretical at this point. If the concept of work life-balance is idealistic, there’s a strong chance that fluidity could break down in practice too.

To make it work, effective work-life fluidity requires clear communication with employers and colleagues, ensuring that responsibilities are met and expectations are managed. Moreover, establishing healthy boundaries becomes paramount, as the line between work and personal life can become nebulous.

So, is the future fluid? We want to hear from you. Let us know in the comments.