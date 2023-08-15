As workplace austerity grows, meetings are next on the chopping block

Meetings were once considered a normal part of everyday working life. Meetings are an important part of the functioning of a business, and allow team members to come up with ideas, understand their overarching goal, and see how their work, and everyone else's, contributes to the same outcome.

But as founders and executives scramble in the face of external strain, particularly from a cost-of-living crisis, reports of low productivity are forcing management to demonise this age-old process that’s pretty much existed in the professional world since capitalism was established.

For example, a recent global survey from Salesforce found that the UK is one of the worst offending countries when it comes to ‘performative work’, this type of work defined as “spending a lot of time in meetings where ‘teams present achievements’ rather than making decisions or addressing issues.”

Read more from us

Yes, meetings come in all different shapes and sizes, and if done badly, this can certainly have a negative impact on the direction of business travel. But for the most part, meetings provide an opportunity for discussion, and also an opportunity to bond and build connections with colleagues.

In terms of ‘performative work’, the UK is the fifth country to spend time doing this type of work. This is behind India, where workers say they spend 43% of their time doing ‘performative work’, Japan (37%), Singapore (36%), and France (31%). The findings indicate that Asian countries are more likely to do ‘performative work’, but this may be linked to cultural factors e.g Japan has rigid work patterns where extreme dedication to professional work is valued.

Shortly behind the UK is Australia and Germany, where workers spend 29% of their time doing this type of work, and the US and South Korea, where their workforce spend 28% of their time in meetings.

From our premium content

Digital PR Lead at Embryo, Penelope Banton, says ‘performative work’ is sometimes necessary during periods of change within an organisation. She comments: “Six months ago I came into a new role managing a department struggling with direction, structure and efficiency. Inheriting a team who are used to working in a certain way, presents challenges where it's a fine line between making much-needed structural changes whilst maintaining employee buy-in with motivation. Meaning, that there's a lot of 'performative work' needed for the things we're achieving amidst a period of change to keep employee satisfaction high and encourage staff retention.”

“Meetings are only obsolete when the host lacks an agenda and/or an understanding of how the meeting contributes towards the overall department mission, which for me was stability and revenue growth. These meetings encourage the formation of a stronger team with the clear understanding that effective communication and collaboration are key to reaching business goals. For example, a monthly performative meeting means my staff have the opportunity to feel appreciated and celebrated for their performance that month.

A scramble for efficiency

Employers think workers are taking the mick. The pandemic opened up the opportunity for more flexibility and a relaxation of aspects of work that had been conventions for years. But the pandemic was almost three years ago, society re-opened a long time ago, and now many employers want their workers to return to the office and, in many ways, back to pre-pandemic times.

This is compounded by the fact that businesses are scrambling in response to economic pressures. Firms want to stay relevant and afloat. And many, despite research saying differently, believe that the answer to uncertainty and external pressure is backtracking on more relaxed, accommodating approaches to work. This has manifested in companies mandating that workers come back into the office.

Within this scramble for efficiency, some companies have even attempted to minimise the number of meetings that occur in their workforce’s working week. The new year saw Shopify, Meta and Clorox, amongst others, introducing policies where meetings were prohibited on certain days. In response, some spectators warned against the possibility of increased isolation for workers, especially those working remotely.

But for some remote workers, having a diary full of meetings is a way to indicate to your manager that you’re working hard and being productive, even though the opposite might be true. Rebecca Siciliano, Managing Director at Tiger Recruitment, comments: “A lot of people fall into the trap of thinking they’re busy – or will appear to be – because they’re in meetings. A diary full of meetings signals that they’re actively engaged and, therefore, productive.

“This trend is compounded by hybrid working arrangements. Employees feel that they’ve got to be more visible and show they’re contributing, as that’s how their managers will judge their success. In reality, too many meetings can be a distraction and a drain on energy. Too much talking about work and sharing past achievements rather than getting on with the job and moving things forward is counterproductive.

“Some meetings have their place. They’re an opportunity for hybrid teams to get together and collaborate and for companies to share major updates when people might not be in the office every day. However, the most effective meetings are interactive and have a clear agenda. They’re short and only involve those people who need to be there (e.g., managers who can share the salient points with their teams). This helps give meetings more focus and, most importantly, frees people to concentrate on meaningful work. Less talking and more doing is the key to productivity.”

Team or company meetings have seen some rough days as of recent, especially during and since the pandemic. And the tide is turning in terms of corporate attitudes towards meetings. What was once considered an important aspect of professional progress and relationship building is now being perceived as an enemy of productivity. Although meetings will always be considered necessary for company alignment and acknowledgements of overarching goals, perhaps they won’t be in our weekly calendars for much longer.