Your employees are your most important customer - here's why

From a business perspective, the customer or client is the most important factor to your organisation.

They are the people giving you money for a product or service, meaning that your relationship with them, and their experience of dealing with you, is crucial to your success. What your customers or clients think about you obviously matters, because your reputation in a sector contributes in every way to overall business growth.

Most notably, when workers are happy and engaged at work, they are more likely to provide better customer service. When staff feel empowered and supported, they feel motivated to go the extra mile for customers, recognising that this has a direct impact on their own progression and the success of the firm they work for.

From our content partner

Customer experience goes beyond products or services

“The experiences you deliver to your customers are even more important than your products and services,” outlined Brian Solis, a digital analyst, speaker and best-selling author. Delivering a great product or service is an important aspect of the customer experience, this goes without saying. But it certainly isn’t the most important thing.

The customer experience embodies a person’s interactions with your business from start to finish, and this is upheld by your employees as the backbone of this experience. It’s these interactions between your customers and the people you employ that can mean a winning difference between your business and a competitor’s.

Employees are your most important customer

It’s not exactly rocket science, but happy workers produce better work. This became clear after the pandemic when staff wellbeing became a workplace focus, remote work came into prevalence and employees reported feeling happier and more productive. Therefore, when staff are satisfied with their experience of being at your firm, they are more willing to work hard to develop better relationships and deals with clients and customers.

Moreover, people want to work for an organisation that’s well liked, with a good reputation for looking after customers and clients. Joining a company that embodies these values is becoming increasingly important for workers. Like a cycle, happy workers attract more customers and happy customers attract more customers and talented workers.

In a LinkedIn interview on why employee experience is the new customer experience, Melinder Cormier, VP Growth at LumApps, explains why a company should consider their employees their most important customers. She says: “It’s not just the customer experience that dictates the success or failure of a company. Rather, many leaders have come to realize that employee experience is just as critical to the success of their business. This is partly because employee expectations have been drastically reshaped by multiple factors, including the pandemic.

“Therefore, CX professionals must hold up a mirror to everyone in the organization and learn to view their employees as “customers” as well. Part of this process involves recognizing that the relationship between employers and workers has been redefined across key areas like onboarding and off-boarding, flexibility and mobility, the corporate culture, and health and well-being at work.

“Although the idea that “employee experience as the new customer experience” isn’t new, there’s been a renewed focus on this concept over the past few years. As the power has shifted to employees amidst the ongoing Great Resignation, younger generations of workers have brought attention to longstanding issues with their work experience, many of which were exacerbated by the pandemic.”

Ambassadors of your brand

When employees are engaged, empowered and genuinely aligned with the company’s values, they become ambassadors of the brand. Their enthusiasm and passion for the brand comes through in their interactions with customers.

Passionate and loyal employees naturally become brand advocates, sharing their positive experiences with the people they interact with. In this sense, staff become a marketing tool where organic word-of-mouth creates a positive reputation of your brand.

Essentially, customer experience is a direct window into the state of your employee experience – the two are intrinsically linked and one cannot exist without the other. Especially at a time when many businesses are scaling back on perks, mandating workers come into the office, and disregarding wellbeing and diversity initiatives in response to economic pressures.

Read more from us

The above illustrates that upholding and maintaining positive employee experience even through times of external strain is one of the most important factors in your business’ survival. But many employers assume that worker engagement naturally fades over time.

Cormier continued: “The largest misconception regarding employee experience is that the employee lifecycle is linear. Most people believe that only new hires are highly engaged, and this engagement slowly decreases until they quit a few years later — but this couldn’t be further from reality. In actuality, an employee’s lifecycle in a company is more like a rollercoaster, made up of key moments ranging from onboarding and performance appraisals to relocation, maternity leave, and more.

“HR leaders who focus on the full spectrum of these key moments can make smarter investments with greater impact. These “moments that matter” are both personal and work-related, and they have the ability to make a significant impact on employee experience — either positively or negatively.”